2022 Toyota Tundra Engine Confirmed! iForce Max Power, Specs and More

"The next generation of heroic iForce performance is ready to power the all-new Tundra."

Thus said Toyota when it bared a teaser of its 2022 Tundra pickup focusing primarily on the new iForce Max engine powertrain, as reported by Motor1. While this does not reveal a lot about it, an in-depth glance showed some details fans have seen previously.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine: Apparently, a Twin-Turbo V6

With three intake runners on each side of the engine cover, it can be assumed that the engine is a V6 since the carmaker showed its cylinder count in that manner. This confirms earlier reports that the Tundra will replace its V8 engine with the more efficient and powerful twin-turbo V6. This platform is also consistent with the recently unveiled doppelganger 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, which also has a twin-turbo V6 engine. They share the same new GA-F truck architecture, The Drive reported, that would make adapting to the other engine much easier.

Toyota engineered the platform to support electrified powertrains, which could prove the veracity of hybrid rumors.

Sharing the same engine with the Land Cruiser, the 2022 Toyota Tundra should have the same 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, which is certainly much better than the current 5.7-liter V8 that has 381 hp and 401 lb-ft, as Road Show noted. In terms of product direction, Toyota should be also looking at having an electric-powered Tundra in the future, given the Japanese automaker's vow to make more electric and hybrid trucks.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs: Eye-Catching and Edgy Exteriors, Enhanced Features

Even with a mere cropped photo of the engine displayed, a much improved Tundra is most likely to roll out in a few months, around September, with eye-catching, edgy exteriors and enhanced features. Spy shots and renderings showed a design change that is evolutionary, with the headlights leading the way--as the daytime running light (DRL) appeared like the letter T on its side.

However, it is still uncertain if the truck is a hybrid or needs plug-in hybrid assistance. Toyota executives have yet to confirm about the high-tech powertrain that will run the all-new Tundras. However they have told The Drive that the company has "no plan to apply the [V35A-FTS] engine to hybrid options."

Tundra prototypes seen by Car and Driver have been tested with covered rear suspensions, a sign that the new pickups could have air springs, coil springs or an independent rear suspension to replace the current leaf spring layout. This would lead to a reduction in the truck's weight, and likewise send lesser road vibrations through the ladder frame that could affect towing capacity.

There is also a possibility that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will have an altered super 3.5-liter V-6 engine, or even a different engine. There have been speculations that a twin-turbo Lexus V8 will be used, but no evidence has supported these claims.

