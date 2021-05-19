2022 Toyota Tundra Teaser Reveals Major Design Change: New Headlights, Size, Grille and More

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has been teased with a video showing its basic look and some details. The video gives a smoky, yet still dramatic first glance at the vehicle's front-end.

Nothing has changed from the original Tundra model, which rolled out in 2008. However, based on the teaser, Toyota might have given the full-sized truck a new look.

2022 Toyota Tundra Teaser Shows Impressive Front-End Lighting

Judging from the eight-second video, fans can see impressive front-lighting, as it adopts small L-shaped headlights with a massive front grille. Nothing much is seen of the vehicle's body or its core features, only the spectacular lighting that emanates from the vehicle's front-end. While there's nothing much else to go other than the front part of the truck, Toyota has vowed that the new Tundra will have "uncompromising power" and an array of advanced tech features.

Motor Trend reported the lights came from a trio of amber marker lights at the edge of the hood--which are similar to the Ford F-150 Raptor--as well as two slim LED lamps at low end. Likewise, viewers would notice an enormous LED strip flashing from apparently the grille opening's center part. This central lamp could also be an off-road-style light bar, or just a backlight for the car's "Toyota" marker.

But even if the teaser showed blurred images of the vehicle, Motortrend noted the model is likely the new iteration of the top-of-the-line Tundra TRD Pro.

2022 Toyota Tundra Sculpted Shoulders, Modernized Lighting

On the other hand, Top Gear noticed that the Tundra's shoulders had been more sculpted than its previous version, with modernized lighting showing the reshaped headlights. The grille's LED light bars is also an astonishing sight.

Car and Driver, meanwhile, showed some photos of what the 2022 Toyota Tundra would look like. As seen in the teaser, the bold-looking headlights are there, as well as a light bar that runs across the center of the grille where a "Toyota" badge was placed. The amber lights on the top of the grille are also seen and could mean that the truck is about 80 inches wide.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine Could Be a 3.5-Liter V6

The current Tundra runs on a 5.7-liter V8 engine, but Car and Driver believes that the 2022 Tundra will have a 3.5-liter, V6 engine.

A hybrid version of the truck is also said to roll out, with a pure electric pickup to follow suit. Leaked photos of the trucks has its rear end covered, which may be concealing a new suspension system. While Toyota's trucks at present have a rear leaf-spring setup, the new model may have air springs, coil springs, or independent rear suspension, Car and Driver further noted.

For sure, more information about the 2022 Tundra will come out in the months leading to its official unveiling, which is rumored to be slated by the end of the year.

