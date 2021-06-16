2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Revealed! 199 MPH Engine Teased, Exterior Rear Wing Removed

The new 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring might have lost its exterior rear wing; however, it brings out a different surprise. The car retains its fast yet refined sports car engine while featuring premium upgrades and a retractable rear wing design!

Porsche 911 GT3 is allegedly one of the best sports cars in the market. However, the unit was literally built for race car drivers, with its entire design made for speed. The new 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring creates a balance between professional racing and a luxurious driving experience.

Cnet pointed out that the critical difference between the 911 and a standard GT3 unit is the huge, swan neck rear wing mounted on the back. Instead, Touring uses a smaller rear spoiler that automatically opens or closes depending on the car's travel speed.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Revealed

A two-minute video teaser for the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 was released recently. A closer look at the new model revealed other differences from the previous unit.



Touring uses an aluminum trim around its side windows. It also has a wide car-body stance, pronounced diffuser, and large central exhaust pipes. In addition, the entire front fascia is body-colored, which accurately emphasizes the car contours and paint hues.

The interior design features black leather, including its steering wheel, gear lever, center console and car doors. The Touring model also features cool cloth fabric inserts over the black leathered sports car seats.

Under the hood, Touring retains most of the GT3 standard machinery. This means a 4.0-liter six-cylinder high-speed naturally aspirated engine that runs up to 470Nm torque and 199 MPH speed, double-wishbone front suspension, wheels and tires.

Surprisingly, the new 911 uses a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission or six-speed manual option. Note, however, that California banned the manual transmission variant for exceeding the state's noise limit regulations.

2022 Porsche 911 Performance

Carscoops predicts that the new 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring and the classical Porsche GT3 would have the same performance figures. The manual variant could reach 60 MPH in 3.7 seconds, and the PDK could reach 60 MPH at 3.2 seconds. At top speed, the car could run at 197-199 MPH, depending on the engine variant.

If you're interested in the car, you could order the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring at $162,450, including the approximate delivery, processing and handling fee. However, delivery for the car won't start until early next year.

If you're a fan of the Porsche sports car series, then you should definitely consider buying this one. Touring adds a premium touch to the iconic GT3 that subtly boosts its performance at practically the same retail price. However, if you already own the previous GT3 unit, buying this new model might not be in your best interests. In conclusion, the only real difference would be the removal of the exterior rear wing!

