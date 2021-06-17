'Valorant' New Agent Leaks! Robotic Character Kay/0 Can Disable Ultimate Abilities?

Leaks are coming out for the upcoming Agent addition in "Valorant." Codenamed: Grenadier, the robotic Agent Kay/0 is rumored to be an initiator with skill-disable abilities.

According to Dexerto, it has been three months since "Valorant" released its last Agent, Astra. A special event was scheduled for June 22, as Episode 3 Act 1 will be released in celebration of the game's first year anniversary. However, rumors are coming out earlier than anticipated.

On June 11, "Valorant" tweeted a nine-second video trailer for the new Agent. It features a robot with its head under programing.

'Valorant' New Agent: Robotic Character Kay/0

Now, Valorant News tweeted leaks on the new Agent named Kay/0. The post said Kay/0 is a robot initiator coming out on Episode 3's launch. This new agent is one "whose utility can create moments where you must rely on your gunplay."

What we know so far ⬇️https://t.co/06MTX6GXzx — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) June 17, 2021

The tweet showd four images, including a character page, a front shot, a side shot in the middle of combat, and a gesture shot of the Agent. Game critics analyzed these images and concluded that they appear to be very realistic. The Agent accurately matches the same robot featured in the nine-minute teaser video. Looking at the first image, Kay/0 is classified as an initiator.

Lastly, "Valorant" released the new map Breeze. The art and design for Breeze opened up more about the "Valorant" lore and storyline. More importantly, gamers also spotted an unusual knife stuck on a box in front of a portal. Gamers believe that this would be the stage where Kay/0 would be introduced.

Kay/0 Ultimate Abilities

YouTuber Scar4Playz listed all of Kay/0's leaked abilities.

Kay/0's ultimate ability is a knife that embeds on a wall and emits a small EMP effect. This wave possibly cancels out skills and abilities inside its range.

Kay/0 might also have a Flash ability. Similar to Skye and Breach, a Flash ability is handy to disable enemies and initiate a fight. Kay/0 is also rumored to have a grenade skill. This compliments his codename "Grenadier." Counting the previous flash skill, Kay/0 might use "bomb" type skills in a fight.

Kay/0's last ability remains unknown. However, speculations are coming that he might be capable of hacking other player skills. This could imply sharing the same "vision" with the owner or taking complete control over the device.



However, note that all of these remain as teasers and speculations, so take this information with some grain of salt. Skills and details are subject to change until "Valorant" makes its official release. Also, note that Riot has neither confirmed nor denied any of these leak details.

"Valorant" has a lot of surprises in store for June 22, which could include the official release for Kay/0. Don't miss out on the date, and the hype, for this new and exciting character joining the fray.

