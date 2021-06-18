3 Wilds Theories About 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2': Ganondorf Origin, 2 Links, and More!

Fan theories about "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" are exploding all over the internet, and most of it are showing a lot of potential. One theory, in particular, pointed out that "Breath of the Wild 2" could be an origin story for the iconic enemy, Ganondorf himself.

In the two-minute "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" trailer, Link can be seen free-falling from the sky. However, this version of "Link" is a lot different than his usual character design. His hair is long and unkempt, and he's wearing something similar to robes and gladiator boots.

Den of Geek opened up an interesting theory that the "Breath of Wild 2" could be the origin story of Ganondorf before he turns evil.

Ganondorf Origin

Clues are scattered from the previous "Legend of Zelda" game series. First is the "Hero of 10000 Years Ago" tapestry in the cutscene of Hyrule's ancient history. The character on the tapestry shows similarities with the clothes the teased Link is wearing. Both the hero in the tapestry and the new Link also feature longer hairstyles.

Fan predictions said that "Breath of the Wild 2" would build off from the events in "Skyward Sword," where the first story of Ganondorf features him exploring these forgotten (floating) islands. The theory concluded that at the end of the game, Ganondorf would eventually find Master Sword and begin their cycle in the "Legend of Zelda" series.

Read Also: 'Valorant' New Agent Leaks! Robotic Character Kay/0 Can Disable Ultimate Abilities?

Zelda's Story

Nintendo Life pointed out a clue that the "Breath of the Wild 2" trailer music could be reversed, similar to how the iconic Skyward Sword theme song is actually a rearrangement for Zelda's Lullaby. Unfortunately, no real clues were spotted on the experiment, and instead, the music remains similar to how it was played in its original soundtrack.

Fans are speculating that the game would feature something in relation to the history of Hyrule, and in particular, Zelda herself. This is linked with the detail of the long-haired version of Link.

Link from a Different Time Period

A third theory from Eurogamer brought out old sketches dating back to 2019. The original concept art for Link showed an armless version of him with the ability to equip the missing limb with various tools. In the video teaser for "Breath of the Wild 2," Link is wearing a new flamethrower weapon, too.

Most fans speculate that Skyward Sword would definitely be involved in the "Breath of the Wild 2" storyline, especially since the Zelda director Fujibayashi already implies that he wants to connect his three major game developments.

Fan theories are exciting to read and present a lot of sound arguments. However, remember that these are all theories, and information like these should be taken in with a grain of salt. All theories and leaks are subject to changes while "Breath of the Wild 2" is still in its developmental stage.



Related Article: 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' Trailer, Release Date: Aerial Stone Structures, Link's New Abilities and More!



