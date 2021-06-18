2021 US Open: Final Round Schedule and Where to Watch Major Golf Tournament Online

Are you somewhere in the world where you think you can't find a decent channel to watch the current US Open 2021? Or could not access your favorite streaming services from where you are?

Surely you don't want to miss Bryson DeChambeau's quest for the $12.5-million crown in the final round Friday at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California? DeChambeau could only become the eighth player in tournament history to achieve the feat, Android Central posted. You should also witness gritty contenders Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley.

Definitely, no one would dare miss legend Phil Mickelson, whose win in the 2021 PGA Championship made him the oldest major golf champ in history at 50.

US Open 2021: Bland Pulls Away, Legends Struggle

Friday, actually, was not really that sunny for Mickelson, who opened with a four-over-75, with British Richard Bland--in merely his fourth major tourney--overwhelming the biggest stars of the 2021 US Open with a second-round lead, an ESPN report said.

Matsuyama, unfortunately, might seem to miss the cut.

Bland, 48, who just won the British Masters title in May--his first-ever European title that earned him a slot in the US Open--shot a four-under-par 67 to attain five under amid gruesome wind conditions at Torrey Pines.

Bland began the round at back-nine and made the turn at two-under. The Englishman advanced with three birdies in his next six holes but had a bogey at the par-three eighth diminished his lead.

Louis Oosthuizen, meanwhile, fired a nine-foot birdie to achieve an even-par 71, that left him a shot off.

But you can't count out early leader Henley, whose four-under-par-67 before fog halted festivities made him share the lead with Oosthuizen going into Friday.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, on the other hand, birdied five of his last six holes to end with a four-under-par 67, settling into a further shot away together with top golfer John Rahm.

Henley was actually a late starter due to the fog delays, together with Rafa Cabrera of Spain and Francesco Molinari of Italy who were a shot back on Thursday. Oosthuizen, in contrast, began early Friday to complete the final two holes in the first round. He was having a field day on the second round but couldn't traverse the greenside bunker at par-four six. His tee side shot at the par-three 11th settled at the right greenside bunker.

With limited fans in attendance due to safety protocols, you can watch the ongoing US Open 2021 live wherever you are.

How to Watch US Open 2021 Wherever You Are

If you can't get that live channel on cable or can't connect to your favorite streaming services, you can access the 2021 US Open through a Virtual Private Network (VPN). This makes you look like your accessing your favorite websites from your hometown. As such, you can access those streaming services you are already paid for.

If you are not sure of what VPN service to get, here is a list of awesome VPN services you can get access right away.

Express VPN provides fast connection times and supports the widest array of devices, with a 30-day money back guarantee.

In the US, you can watch the US Open 2021 through NBC and the Golf Channel. Peacock will likewise provide streaming coverage of the tournament. You can check TV schedules for airing times. While getting that good old TV antennas and cable connections are conventional, there are other options, such as Sling and FuboTV.

2021 US Open Final Round Schedule

The final round of the 20211 US Open is scheduled on Sunday, June 20, per Tom's Guide.

It will be aired on the Golf Channel broadcast from 10 am to 12 pm (ET) and on the NBC broadcast from 12 pm to 8 pm (ET).

