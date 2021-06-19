2022 Toyota Tundra Design Changes Confirmed! iForce Max Engine Cover, LED Light Strips, Front Grille and More

Toyota released official photos of the 2022 Toyota Tundra on Friday after some images of the highly anticipated vehicle were leaked online.

In a Twitter post, the auto giant even commented to leakers, "Some people don't know how to keep a secret."

2022 Toyota Tundra Design: New Edgy Look, 'Fierce' Front Grille

With its distinctive wheels, design details and badges, the 2022 Tundra is definitely a resilient and tough TRD-Pro model. It also has an edgy, awesome design, as Road Show by Cnet noted.

Prospective buyers will be astonished by its new look as seen in the image, with LED headlights and running lights located above a vertical air intake. Its enormous grille has three LED light strips: one below the Toyota logo and two on the outer edges above the bumper. Indeed, the front grille design gives an impression of a fierce roadster.

A fresh set of TRD Pro-specific wheels are also placed with 285/65 Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, Car and Driver highlighted.

Read Also:

The leaked photos on the Tundras forum show the truck in black and red panels with a blacked out window trim, wheel-arch extensions, and a very clear TRD-Pro badge on the tailgate, Autoevolution highlighted. The 2022 Toyota Tundra will also rival the Ford F-150 Tremor and the Ram 1500 Rebel with its eye-catching design, particularly the truck's CrewMax cabin layout.

2022 Toyota Tundra Egine: Twin-Turbo V6 iForce MAX With Possible Electrification Option

As seen in a previous Toyota Tundra 2022 teaser, the truck will be powered by the twin-turbo V6 iForce MAX engine, which is expected to be the same twin-turbo V6 engine found in the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Tundra may also soon have an electrification option, in line with Toyota's commitment to build electric and hybrid vehicles. Another major alteration noticed in previous spy shots is the rear suspension setup, which is likely to replace its predecessor's leaf springs with coil springs, air springs, or potentially an independent rear suspension.

The Tundra's twin-turbo V6 engine has the same 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque as the 2022 Land Cruiser. This is an improvement over the current 5.7-liter 38 hp-401 lb-ft V8 engine, per Road Show by Cnet.

Both the Tundra and the Land Cruiser share the same GA-F truck architecture.

2022 Toyota Tundra Pricing, Availability

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is expected to roll out in a few months, around September, with eye-catching, evolutionary design changes. However, there's still no word if the truck is a hybrid or needs plug-in hybrid assistance.

Toyota executives have yet to confirm about the high-tech powertrain that will run the all-new Tundras, though they have told The Drive that the company has "no plan to apply the [V35A-FTS] engine to hybrid options."

Prices for the TRD Pro model would cost about $50,000, with the base truck selling for $36,000, Car and Driver added.

Related Story: 2022 Toyota Tundra Teaser Reveals Major Design Change: New Headlights, Size, Grille and More