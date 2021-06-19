Amazon Prime Day 2021 Best Video Game Early Deals: PS5 Consoles Restock, Xbox Series X & S, Xbox One X, and More!

Amazon Prime Day begins Monday, June 21, but avid gamers can now take advantage of awesome deals on consoles and games.

These include an immense 70 percent off on Playstation 5 video games, $70 off the Xbox Series S consoles, and a whopping $90 off the Nintendo Switch.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Nintendo Deals

During last year's sale, the Nintendo Switch proved to be among the hottest sellers, as it sold for about $100 off. This year, we expect a similar bargain that could go 25 to 30 percent off its recommended retail price. Big discounts likewise await buyers of Nintendo Switch games and accessories, a Business Wire release said.

According to Finder, Amazon Prime Day offers "Animal Crossing New Horizons" at $64 (from $79.95), "Bioshock The Collection" at $36.24 (from $89.95), "Super Mario 3D All Stars" at $64 (from $79.95), "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" $68 (from $89.95), and "Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) $108 ($149.95).

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Playstation Deals

For gamers looking for a discounted Playstation 5, they may have to look elsewhere as no stocks are available for sale even at the regular price. The PS5 is a rare find nowadays, even with restock trackers actively monitoring retailers, such as Amazon.

But there are loads of bargains on PS5 games on Amazon Prime Day, such as a 56 percent off on "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and 70 percent off on "Watch Dogs Legion", Finder added. In addition, Playstation 4 owners can find delight in such discounted offers on DualShock 4 controllers, Playstation Plus gift cards, and a deluge of PS4 games at special prices. Finder also listed some of the best discounts on PS4 games.

"Resident Evil: Village" is selling at $50 (from $60), "Ghost of Tsushima" at $40 (from $60), and "Demon Souls Remake" at $50 (from $70), according to CNET.

On Amazon Prime Day as per Finder, you can get: $20 off "Battlefield 2042" ($89 from $109), 72% off "The Last of Us Part 2" ($28 from $99.95), 26% off "Resident Evil Village" ($80.90 from $109.95), $15.95 off on "Returnal" ($109, off $15.95 on the RRP), 26% off "Mass Effect Legendary Edition" ($73.90 from $99.95), 24% off Warner Bros. video games "Mortal Kombat," "Lego Star Wars," and "Batman," up to 40% off on Ubisoft games, "Assassin's Creed," "Watchdogs" and "Just Dance," and up to 40% off Bethesda games "DOOM," "Prey" and "Fallout."

Other titles are likewise available for breathtaking price cuts, Business Wire further said

You can also snag DualSense Wireless Controllers for $87, PlayStation 5 controllers for under $100 from $109.95, $20 off PlayStation 5 HD Camera for $79.95 from $99.95, 72 percent off "Watch Dogs Legion" ($28 from $99.95), 52% off "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and "Immortals Fenyx Rising" on PS4 and PS5, 18 percent off "Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales" ($78 from $94.95), $78 for "Sackboy A Big Adventure," from $109.95.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Xbox Deals

Just like the PS5, fans of the Xbox should not expect getting a discounted Xbox Series X on Amazon Prime Day, Finder added with no restocks avaiable, but a bargain remains for the Xbox Series S console at $70 off the regular price. Xbox One consoles are also available at $539 (from $599)

Xbox games and accessories are also selling at discounted prices. Check out these early bird deals.

You can get "Star Wars Squadrons" at $20 (from $59.95), "FIFA 21" at $19 (from $99.95), "Crash Bandicoot 4 - It's About Time: $49 (from $99.95), "Destroy All Humans!" $29.50 (from $59.95), "Maneater" $36 (from $59.95), "Star Wars Jedi - Fallen" $24 (from $99.95), "Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered" $34 (from $59.95), "Madden NFL 21" $28 (from $99.95), "Watch Dogs Legion" (Xbox Series X): $28 (from $99.95), "NBA 2K21" $17 (from $99.95), "Borderlands 3" $29 (from $49.95).

Amazon Prime Day 2021: PC Gaming

For PC gamers, Amazon Prime Day likewise offers prime deals, especially those who plan to upgrade their setups with state of the art laptops and cutting edge peripherals, such as mice, headsets, racing wheels, and keyboards. Here are some discounted systems, peripherals, and titles you can get with these early bird offers, Finder noted.

You can have the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops at $2,349 (from $3,149), Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset at $79 (from $149.95), "Cyberpunk 2077" $43.80 (from $99.95), Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset $61.80 (from $89), Razer Death-Adder V2 Pro gaming mouse: $65.02 (from $139.95), and the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro MK.2: $324.07 (from $429).

To shop on Amazon Prime Day, you need exclusive Prime membership at $6.99 per year. However, you can register for a free 30-day trial.

