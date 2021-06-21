'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Premiere Release Date, Where to Stream for Free: Teasers Show Violent Mermaids and Rick Clones!

Adult Swim is promising a "bigger and better" season of everyone's favorite drunken scientist and his nervous grandson. "Rick and Morty" is back for a fifth season and the creators are looking to flex their creativity with this show.

What to Expect in 'Rick and Morty' Season 5

The existentialist duo of scientist and grandson are coming back for a whole bunch of new adventures.

In an "Inside the Episode" found on Adult Swim's YouTube channel, writer Jeff Loveness, co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marfer, and director Jacob Hair talked about the fifth season.

Fans will be introduced to Mr. Nimbus, The King of the Ocean, and what Loveness calls the antithesis or even the purest form of Rick. He was supposed to be introduced in an earlier season but the episode was scrapped. hHowever, because the creators loved the character so much, he is now back and finally making his debut.

A giant time bird at the end of existence is also going to propel the story forward upon the insistence of Loveness for there to be such character.

Teasers of the new season also feature epic space battles, the whole family suiting up and controlling a giant robot like the "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers." A lot of pocket dimension space jumps are still happening, and of course, more Rick Clones.

Games Radar was also able to pick up ironic references to the Blade movies.

This season might also feature some high-profile cameos. They've done it in the past with guest stars like Elon Musk, both members of Key and Peele, John Oliver, and, the most notable of them all, Ice Cube as a literal ice cube. It will be more of a shock if no famous guest stars find their way into the new season.

'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Premiere Date and Release Schedule

After about a year of waiting, "Rick and Morty" Season 5 premiered on Sunday, June 20, the title of the first episode being "Mort Dinner Rick Andre." New episodes of the show will air on Adult Swim on Sunday evenings at 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. PDT).

If you have cable, you can watch the new season on Adult Swim on the Cartoon Network Channel. You can also access Adult Swim's website and the Adult Swim app and enter your cable username and password to live stream the show, Decider said.

YouTube TV, Hulu+, Live TV, and Sling TV all come with Cartoon Network, and since Adult Swim is a part of Cartoon Network, you can easily access the show as well.

Where to Stream 'Rick and Morty' for Free

Thanks to Adult Swim being in the business of surprising its audience, you can also watch "Rick and Morty" Season 5 for free on the Adult Swim website. If you're not a fan of Adult Swim's video player, YouTube has you covered. The full episode of the premiere is currently available for free on YouTube.

