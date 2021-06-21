Marvel 'Loki' Series: Complete Episode 2 Recap, Easter Eggs and Where to Watch Online

The god of mischief is continuing his journey with the Time Variance Authority and this time, the twists of "Loki" Episode 2 are leaving everyone with a lot of questions.

Let's do a recap, flesh it out, and fall down the "Marvel "Loki" series rabbit hole, shall we?

'Loki' Episode 2 Recap

Before we talk about all that's gone down in the second episode of "Loki" titled "The Variant," do note that the rest of this article is filled with spoilers. You have been warned.

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, discovers that another version of him is causing mayhem across the Sacred Timeline, killing TVA agents left and right. This Loki Variant is gathering the reset charges the agents use to maintain the proper flow of time, Cnet said.

Agent Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, recruits our Loki to hunt the variant, believing that he can give the TVA a "Loki perspective" into the Variant's nefarious scheme.

The Multiverse

The Variant "bombs" the Sacred Timeline by sending countless stolen reset charges to various points in time, creating new branches, or restoring the branches the TVA has already reset. This could be the setup for other elements of the MCU's Phase Four like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Thor: Ragnarok

Loki discovers the Ragnarok from the previous (future?) "Thor: Ragnarok" movie and he seems genuinely saddened to see Asgard's destruction and the death of close to 10,000 Asgardians, Cnet pointed out.

He also found out about his adoptive parents' deaths, his reconciliation with his brother, and his heroic death at Thanos's hands. That must have been rough.

But let's talk about Episode 2's ending.

The Variant is Lady Loki

Comic book-canon Lady Loki has now debuted in the MCU. According to the comic books during J. Michael Straczynski's run as writer on "Thor," all of Asgard was reborn after the Ragnarok, including Thor. The god of thunder was tasked to look for the reborn versions of his fellow Asgardians and discovered that Loki is now a female, said Den of Geek. Lady Loki's character was very villainous in the comic books, too.

Sophia Di Martino plays Lady Loki and from what she's told our Loki, he isn't relevant to whatever she's planning, telling him: "This isn't about you" before vanishing into a time portal. Loki jumps in after her, leaving Mobius and the other TVA Agents.

But if you do happen to have a non-English language dub of the episode, the credits will having you wondering...

Who Is Sylvie?

Di Martino's foreign market credits cast her as "Sylvie" and not "The Variant," Cnet remarked. With her blonde hair, maybe she isn't actually Lady Loki but another comic book character: Sylvie Lushton or the Enchantress was a regular girl until being reborn Lady Loki gave her powers.

Den of Geeks also noted that this could be a whole other character entirely, as MCU is under no obligation to be faithful to the comics. If the Variant's cryptic conversation with Loki is any clue, something else could be going on.

BREAKING: In the cast credits for #Loki episode 2, the true identity for Lady Loki has been shown to be Enchantress! pic.twitter.com/wQKd7HSQrI — Faraz Hanif (@_MARVEL4LIFE_) June 16, 2021

Easter Eggs and Golden Nuggets from 'Loki' Episode 2: 'The Variant'

In this episode, we follow our Loki and Agent Mobius to 1985, 79 AD, and 2050. Mobius' hologram showed a bunch of Loki variants, including a Tour de France-winning cyclist.

A Roxxcart store is presumable an offshoot of Roxxon, Cnet said. The ruthless oil corporation is often seen in the background of the MCU movies and in the shows "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Agent Carter," and "Cloak & Dagger.'

Loki gave detailed explanations of illusion projection and duplication casting, and he's bound to give a demonstration of it in action this season. Also, his profile indicates his gender as "fluid." He's a shapeshifter, after all.

We learn that Mobius has never met the Time-Keepers, and he's probably the nicest TVA agent ever. He signs the paperwork in Ravona's office with a pen that says "Franklin D Roosevelt High School." Could this mean anything?

Some of the most intriguing branches that splintered off the Sacred TImeline include 0051 Hala or the Kree's homeworld, 1001 Xander where the headquarters of the Nova Corps are, 1382 Ego which is Star Lord's Celestial dad, 1982 Titan otherwise known as Thanos' homeworld, 1984 Sakaar from "Thor: Ragnarok," 2004 Asgard, and 2301 Vormir which is the resting place of the Soul Stone, Cnet enumerated. Although it is unlikely we will be able to visit these branches, it was a nice touch.

#Loki Episode 2 goes full detective mode and fully tosses us into this mind-bending world of the TVA. Some strong emotional moments & big laughs bring us to what is already one of the most insane - & unbelievably important - cliffhangers to a Marvel episode to date. Score: 9/10 pic.twitter.com/qhtKGUyXNi — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) June 16, 2021

'Loki' on Disney Plus

Watch out for the next episode of "Loki" on June 23, PT/ 3a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT. It will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

The remaining episodes of the series will be available every Wednesday until the sixth and last episode scheduled on July 14.

