Lego 'Star Wars' Prime Day Deals: Get Mandalorian Razor Crest for $52 Less, Resistance A-Wing With $11 Discount!

Truly, The Force is strong in this ongoing massive sale on Amazon Prime Day, in which you can save up to 40 percent off on a wide range of Lego "Star Wars" kits.

If this doesn't bring out that "Star Wars" fan in you, we don't know what will. And this is the best opportunity for you to snag that coveted Mandalorian Razor Crest or Resistance A-Wing at just a fraction of its original price.

To get the best of these incredible Lego "Star Wars" deals, head on to Amazon and register for a Prime subscription--if you are not a member yet--and get a 30-day free trial.

Lego "Star Wars" Prime Day 2021 Deals in the US

As per Tech Radar, here's the best Lego "Star Wars" deals on Amazon Prime Day in the U.S.:

Lego "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Razor Crest $77.99 (from $129.99)

After selling out on Black Friday, the Lego "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Razor Crest is being offered at yet another sure-fire sell-out deal at $50 off.

Lego "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" Resistance A-Wing $18.99 (from $29.99)

A highly fancied set from the "Rise of Skywalker" movie, the Resistance A-Wing Lego "Star Wars" set comes at $11 off--a great gift for the child in everyone, USA Today reported.

Lego "Star Wars" Imperial Tie Fighter $31.99 (from $39.99)

This $8 discount is the lowest for this classic Lego "Star Wars" Imperial The Fighter set, which has been available for a long time. Now's the chance to own one at the best price.

Lego "Star Wars" Luke's X-Wing Fighter $39.99 (from $49.99)

This deal on the Lego "Star Wars" Luke's X-Wing Fighter has been on the Amazon discount list for a long time as well. This X-Wing model from the original series can be yours at $10 off.

Other kits on enormous discounts on Amazon Prime Day include the Lego "Star Wars" 75112 General Grievous Building Kit $65 (from $83), and the Lego "Star Wars" Shadow Troopers $32 (from $40), Yahoo! Life posted.

Lego "Star Wars" Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals in the UK

If you're from the UK, you can also get the buildable figure of Lego "Star Wars" The Child or Baby Yoda from the Disney + Series "The Mandalorian" at £46.99 (from £66.99), Tech Radar reported. The Imperial Tie Fighter is also available at £22.99 (from £34.99), and Luke's X-Wing Fighter at £29.99 (from £44.99). Also, you can purchase the Lego "Star Wars" Imperial Shuttle at £45.99 (from £69.99)

As Star Wars fans would notice, these discounted sets are starships, with a majority of them coming from the original trilogy. The biggest shocker is the new lowest price cut for Baby Yoda, which is definitely a must-buy for those who have been looking for that rare, awesome bargains.

