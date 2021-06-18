'Fortnite' Voice Chat Not Working After Season 7 Update? 5 Ways to Fix the Issue

Players are excited to try out the latest addition in "Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 7. Unfortunately, reports are coming in about voice chat issues. Some are experiencing connectivity problems, while others can connect but do not hear the voice of their teammates.

Luckily, there are a few methods to fix these problems.

"Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 7 is ongoing, featuring alien invasions, new in-game content and a lot of gamer hype. This is definitely not the time to miss out on the fun by having voice chat issues. However, players report that these issues started appearing after the big patch. Some of you might have experienced this problem even before today.

Fortunately, there are a few easy solutions to fix the problem. First, DigiStatement reminds you to:

Check if your headset is plugged into the computer or controller

Check if your friend accepted the invite to your Party or is currently a part of your Party

'Fortnite' Voice Chat Not Working: What to Do?

5. Leave The Party

Sometimes "Fortnite" has a glitch when adding members to your party and not recording them in the group chat. Try leaving your party and joining back. If this does not work, try leaving the party again.

Go to Settings and Audio Settings. Under Audio, turn off your Voice Chat. Join your party, and then leave. Open the Settings and Audio Settings. Turn on your Voice Chat. Joining back in the party should now fix the problem.

Read Also: 'Fortnite' Championship Series 2021: When Is the All-Star Showdown? How Can I Watch it Online?

Epic Games also offered a different suggestion if the method above does not work.

4. Check the Community Issues and Epic Games Server Status

Epic Games constantly updates its status through its public channels. Their Trello board lists out the latest reported issues and information related to them. Their Epic Games Server Status lists out all their systems with an indicator to make sure it is currently operational.

3. Turn Up Voice Chat Volume

Sometimes, the Voice Chat might not seem to work because the volume is turned down by default. Open your Settings and search for the Volume tab. Make sure that the volume is turned up to 50 percent or higher.

2. 'Fortnite' Voice Chat Channels

Check if you are in the correct chat channel that connects you with your teammates. "Fortnite" has two channels in-game: Party Channel that connects you with the same party, and Game channel that connects you on one team but different parties. You can switch between chats by using the Social Menu.

1. Adjust Parental Control Settings

If your account has parental controls, it might block the "Fortnite" voice chat by default. Open the Custom Settings and make sure to set the Filter Mature Language "OFF." Also, turn the Voice Chat "ON."

One of these solutions should definitely help in fixing the voice chat issue. If the problem continues, you might have to consider changing hardware. The voice chat issue might be caused by a damaged microphone or headset.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Batman Comic Code: How to Redeem Harley Quinn's Revenge Accessory? When to Get Zero Armored Batman Skin?