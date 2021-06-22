iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Design Differences, Display, Graphics and Camera Upgrades

With a revealing leak on the Samsung Galaxy S22 recently, pundits and fans can't help but compare it with the forthcoming Apple iPhone 13.

The latest Galaxy S22 leak focused on the upcoming display sizes the Samsung flagship smartphone would reportedly offer. Based on information from MauriQHD, Slash Gear reported that the three display sizes of the S22 will be at 6.06 inches, 6.55 inches, and 6.81 inches--with the first two (presumably the S22 and S22 Plus) being smaller than their predecessors and the S22 Ultra tipped to be just one-tenths of an inch bigger than the largest S21 model.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will have 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display.

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Display, Graphics, Camera Upgrades

Display Specs

This display on Samsung's largest device, which may be called the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is also rumored to be a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel, the same reported display the Korean tech giant is developing for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As such, we can expect both phones to have the same display tech that scales the refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz, helping save precious battery life.

The Twitter leak also revealed that the S22 will feature a thinner design than the S21, with potentially smaller batteries. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, might have a thicker handset due to its bigger camera bump and larger batteries.

Processor, Graphics Power

In terms of processing power, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been leaked to be the first-ever phone to carry Qualcomm's four nanometer Snapdragon 895 chip. In addition, rumors also suggested that the S22 will get immense graphics power with a graphics processor unit based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, which will pit the Samsung smartphone against the best gaming phones around.

iPhone 13, on the other hand, will come with the new 5-nm+ A15 Bionic chip, with improved performance and enhanced power efficiency

The most remarkable change on the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the industry-first under display camera. As such, this would make a true full-screen design possible without having that familiar punch hole above the display. Patents were filed by Samsung in bringing this technology forward, including one for a punch hole camera with sub-display and an internal pop-up display that covers the selfie camera when not in use. The iPhone 13 is reported to still have a notch, and this design evolution on the Galaxy S22 could make it more preferable.

Camera Improvements

Another huge improvement on the S22, leaks claimed, was a supposed Samsung alliance with camera maker Olympus to build cameras for next generation Galaxy phones, starting with the S22. While no official announcement has been released on the matter, this could potentially give Samsung a distinct advantage over other industry offerings, aside from having standard 200MP camera lens.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, are expected to have better telephoto lenses and other advanced features, such as Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) and ultra-wide coverage, Cnet reported.

In terms of battery life, no leaks had been given on the Galaxy S22, but it is quite certain that it should at least match the S21's impressive battery performance, lasting nine hours and 53 minutes while surfing the Web over 5G. Similar improvements are expected on the iPhone 13, with at least a 3,095 mAh pack on the standard version and 4,352 mAh on the iPhone 13 Pro Max boosting device power, Forbes posted.

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Pricing and Availability

Samsung is reported to release the Galaxy S22 in early 2022, while the iPhone 13 is rumored to be released ahead of schedule--possibly before October this year. As for pricing, both the Galaxy S21 and the iPhone 13 are expected to cost at least around $799 for the standard version.

