Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event Date, Time, and Live Stream: Next Generation Smartwatch, Wear OS Teased!

This year's Mobile World Congress (MWC21) holds a lot of exciting surprises, possibly including the next-generation Samsung Smartwatch.

Samsung officially teases their participation in the event, where they will "reimagine smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers." Details of the full event, including its date, time, and live stream link have been revealed as well.

The MWC is an annual event where some of the biggest technological developers like Samsung, Sony, Nokia and other similar companies unveil their new plans, products and services for the rest of the coming year. Unfortunately, last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

For 2021, Samsung is holding the MWC event virtually, streamed through their official channels and the MWC website

Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event Date and Time

Samsung tweeted an invitation to their virtual Samsung Galaxy session. Their post was captioned: "Tune in to the virtual Samsung Galaxy session at the Mobile World Congress #MWC21 on Monday, 28 June." It came with a link to their official YouTube Channel, where the event will be streamed live. The event starts at 13:15 ET (10:15 PT / 18:15 BST)

Ready to learn how the Galaxy Experience can empower you?

Tune in to the virtual Samsung Galaxy session at the Mobile World Congress #MWC21 on Monday, 28 June: https://t.co/a5dH36ojEN pic.twitter.com/4pZRGCLP4B — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) June 21, 2021

Samsung possibly has many exciting surprises for the coming months. TechRadar predicts that the tweeted banner photo might include some of the devices advertised in the event. It consists of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy Tab S8.

However, the internet is excited for one particular reveal for MWC21.

Next Generation Smartwatch, Wear OS Teased!

Over these last few months, leaks for a next-generation smartwatch have been circulating around the internet. Specifically, Google I/O announced that their smartwatch technology would partner with Samsung Mobile Tizen to create a unified wearable technology.

The collaborative project between these two opens up the potential of creating a new smartwatch powerhouse with its own fantastic OS system. The Verge reported that this new smartwatch is tentatively named "Wear."

Both companies have kept the details of the smartwatch development a secret. However, Samsung seems ready to give answers with their advertisement banner.

At the time of writing, the only information available for the new "Wear" smartwatch remains as speculations and theories. "Wear" smartwatch might incorporate features similar to Google smartwatch-like Tiles, Widget Function, User Shortcuts, and Task Switching capabilities. It might also support Google's vast app library, including the iconic health fitness app, FitBit.

However, the wait for official updates is not long! So save the date on June 28th where Samsung will likely unveil the full details, specs, and features of the incoming smartwatch "Wear."

Note, however, to take this information with a grain of salt. The smartwatch "Wear" features and Samsung's announcements are all subject to change according to the company's plans. All the specifics will be revealed in the full coverage of the Samsung MWC21 event.



