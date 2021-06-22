Flying Car in 2022 Is Possible! Cyclocar Timeline, Specs, Top Speed, and More

Flying cars might take over air roads as soon as 2022. After years of proposals and experiments on Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, Russia successfully created its own version of a flying car called Cyclocar.

Flying cars were ideally a concept built to save gas and road space. Its greatest appeal is the ability to traverse over impossible terrains by dominating the airspace. When hovering, flying cars gain freedom in movement that terrain cars could never imitate. However, it seems impossible to defy the laws of gravity. Countless research has been conducted, and finally, the Cyclocar makes its breakthrough.

According to Autoevolution, the Cyclocar was first announced to the public in April 2021 in a state-sanctioned press release. The Cyclocar is a full-fledged flying car that uses an all-electric drive train to transport six people in the air. The Russian government has long since invested in their research for flying cars, and recently, they are on the path of making it a public reality.

Cyclocar Specs, Top Speed, and More

Cyclocar is "an aircraft that is held and moved in the air by cyclical propellers." A fully developed Cyclocar is estimated to carry six people or up to 1323 lbs of payload. The Cyclocar would have a range of 500 km, reaching up to a top speed of 250 kph. The flying car measures around 6.2 by 6 meters.

Using its cyclical propellers, the Cyclocar has the ability to land and take off from surfaces with a 30-degree inclination. It could also hover vertically for quick docking or riding purposes.

Ideally, the Cyclocar would transport military personnel in impossible-to-access locations and other combat-related scenarios. However, the government said it would allow the Cyclocar to be used by emergency personnel and as an airborne medical module and even private transports.

The Cyclocar in development uses an all-electric drivetrain, meaning it has zero-waste emissions. Researchers said that the Cyclocar is easy to fly. The car could be operated by an onboard pilot or remotely controlled by another technician. Researchers said they are considering making a hybrid version for the Cyclocar sometime soon.

Read Also: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Revealed! 199 MPH Engine Teased, Exterior Rear Wing Removed

Cyclocar Timeline

Currently, Cyclocar is still in its developmental stages. Reports from Interesting Engineering claimed that the federal government is outlining the car's future progress, which features test flights in 2022. They hope to finish the test flights and move on to production starting 2024.

Autoevolution reported that the Cyclocar is first made available for military personnel use. However, it also opens up the possibility for public use of Cyclocar in the coming years.

Russia makes a fantastic breakthrough for the future of flying cars. While many experiments and prototypes have been conducted, the Cyclocar is the first to reach near-production stages. Keep a lookout for these coming months on other exciting developments for the Cyclocar.



Related Article: 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Tires Revealed! Specs, Exterior and Bigger Load Capacity Teased