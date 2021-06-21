2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Tires Revealed! Specs, Exterior and Bigger Load Capacity Teased

Fans finally got a first official look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra after the Japanese automaker was beaten to it by leaks, and it did not disappoint.

As mentioned, the official unveiling only came out after images of the upcoming vehicle were leaked online. Autoevolution showed 15 photos of the car, featuring four color variants--White, Black, Brown and Red--as well as a look at the car on four different angles. Some of the photos appeared distorted, though, because they were taken from a computer screen.

Some people don’t know how to keep a secret: https://t.co/fcEaeZhMmi #Tundra #LetsGoPlaces pic.twitter.com/xnhA3og0LB — Toyota USA (@Toyota) June 18, 2021

Among the noticeable changes seen on the 2022 Toyota Tundra, however, are its TRD Pro tires that hint of a greater payload capacity.

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Tires

In the official photos, the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro model was seen with 32.5-inch front tires in the guise of 285/65 R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T AT3W all-terrains, per Autoevolution.

Furthermore, in a bit of good news, photos also showed black-painted BBS forged wheels with two-tone hub caps and TRD lettering over six black-painted lug nuts. It is important to note that each extra nut per wheel increases load capacity potential, suggesting that the vehicle will have better payload capacity compared to its predeccesor.

The 2021 model is officially rated at 1730 pounds in payload and 10,200 pounds in towing capacity. With that, the 2022 Toyota Tundra and its TRD Pro model are expected to surpass those numbers.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine, Specs

Unfortunately, in one of the close-up images with the fuel filler door, the 2022 Toyota Tundra does not feature a charging port. This contradicts previous rumors that the car would be installed with a base powertrain and plug-in hybrid. Instead, the 2022 Toyota Tundra could possibly use a hybrid twin-turbo V6 engine.

Specifically, the image leak confirmed that the car would use hybrid assistance from the iForce Max.

Earlier reports already leaked that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will use a twin-turbo V6 engine, bringing 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The Toyota Tundra seems open to an electrification option, so consumers can look forward to an electric hybrid release after the car makes its official debut.

The leaked 2022 Toyota Tundra images continue to emphasize the new edgy and rugged look for the front grille with its three integrated LED light bars.

Driving the car will definitely market both brand and model. The Toyota script is featured on top of the imposing front grille bumper, with the Tundra badge on the lower corner. The script Tundra is also evidently stamped on the trunk door.

More updates are expected to come as the 2022 Toyota Tundra nears its completion and release. Toyota might also include bigger updates in these coming months that could highlight previously unknown features of the vehicle.

Toyota updates its website for announcements, and fans of the Tundra can also follow the company's Twitter page for updates and official photo releases.



