New 'Fortnite' 17.10 Update: Mothership Exploration, Summer Celebrations, New Weapons, and More!

"Fortnite" Season 7 has received its first update, and it got more than just fixes for minor gameplay issues.

'Fortnite' v17.10 Update Changes

Here are some of the changes Epic rolled out with the recent v17.10 update:

1. Alien Launchers

In the Alien Invasion, surely you have to have weapons. Players will get to have new launchers with the v17.10 update, per Sportskeeda.One of the most recent additions is the Alien Knockgun Launcher. The launcher deals 18 damage to opponents and has a fire rate of 0.8. It does take five seconds to reload though, so use this weapon strategically.

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun is also added to the game.

New weapons and items added in v17.10



- Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

- Alien Nanites

- Alien Knockgun Launcher pic.twitter.com/aDadBq4vxf — Tomek Qniu (@TomaszMiniLeak) June 22, 2021

2. Balancing Tweaks and Super Level Styles

The flying saucers' rate of fire has now been reduced and so has the lifetime of recon bolts and the recharge speed of recon scanners, Newsweek added.

Silver, Gold, and Prisatic pages have been added to the "bonus reward" battlepass section and these apply to Sunny, Guggimon, Zyg, Doctor Slon, and Rick Sanchez.

3. Alien Parasites

Players can now find alien parasites on the island. These parasites will attach themselves to players' heads and drain life from them. But that also grants them increased agility and protection from headshot damage.

4. Summer Celebrations

Posters on Believer Beach have been up since the start of "Fortnite: Invasion" and gamers were curious about the welcome part events, Sportskeeda shared. Now the invitations are finally out. "Fortnite" will be hosting its first live event on June 22nd at 9 AM ET.

The event is called "Cosmic Summer Celebration" and it'll be two weeks long, hosted on Believer Beach.

The festivities include new quests, new rewards, and a whole lot of fun with your friends!



Looking forward to sharing more about this 2-week party, starting June 22nd! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

5. Men in Black Teaser

Data miners were able to reveal that "Fortnite" Season 7 will get some new outfits as well. One of the outfits showed an alien character wearing a black suit and black sunglasses, the iconic uniform of the Men In Black.

Could this be Epic teasing a possible Men In Black collaboration?

Some more new outfits! pic.twitter.com/jpzlEDEf88 — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) June 22, 2021

'Fortnite' Mothership Exploration: How to Get Abducted

Some players have tried gaining access to the Alien Mothership that hovers above the island but never succeeded. Now with the new update, the Mothership will actually deploy special UFOs to abduct gamers to take them aboard.

These large ships hove over points over named locations on the map with three appearing per match, Eurogamer explained. They're visible from afar, whether you are on the ground or up in the air on the Battle Bus. You can also find them on the map with a UFO icon, but don't confuse them with the "regular" UFO locations which have purple, shimmering text with them on the named locations on the map.

These large abductors will occasionally send out green beams of light onto the ground and if you stand in one of those beams and wait, you will soon be sucked into the air and sent to the mothership. Seems simple enough but there is no fixed schedule as to when these abductions happen.

The abduction is what will give you a chance to compete in the mothership experiments for valuable loot.

