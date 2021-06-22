PS5 Restock Tracker: Sony Direct Virtual Line Opening Date and Time, and 5 Tips to Buy PlayStation 5

PS5 restocks are coming to Sony Direct live on June 23, but they are expected to immediately sell out. This might be your best chance of buying the next generation console--if you haven't already.

Sony Direct sell their products in a lottery system of sorts. Sony would "randomly" pick queued users who could immediately buy their stocked gaming console. It is one of the best options to buy the PS5 gaming console, especially since it is directly connected to the gaming console manufacturer.

Furthermore, their PS5 restocks are abundant and consistently resupplied. They also sell out their console in a lottery system, giving all the waiting consumers a fair chance to win.

Joining the Sony Direct virtual line is quick, easy and absolutely free. You lose nothing when applying for it, and instead, you might win the ultimate jackpot of getting the PS5 gaming console without any checkout delays!

Sony Direct Virtual Line Opening Date and Time

Matt Swider, a reliable online tracker who accurately sends out information for gaming consoles and GPU updates, confirms that Sony Direct will sell out PS5 console stocks on June 23 at 5:15 PM ET. You should follow his Twitter account. Matt often sends out tweet notifications minutes before the queueing event happens.

💿 Sony Direct 💿 will likely open up to everyone at 5pm ET Wednesday, June 23 w/ a waiting room, 5:15pm ET w/ the virtual queue. It's random, and the special Sony email invite for the earlier queue is ALSO randomly sent. https://t.co/j1EO0GVXCs — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) June 22, 2021

TechRadar reported that buying from the Sony Direct virtual queue is more efficient than Walmart listings, where the "add to cart" and "checkout" buttons often glitch and stop working. To join Sony Direct, you only need to sign in to your PlayStation Network (PSN) Account.

Sony Direct allegedly uses a system randomizer to pick the lucky people who get: (1) a special Sony email invite to early-access queueing and (2) a purchase option for the PS5 gaming console.

Sony Direct uses a simple and straightforward system to sell out their PS5 gaming console giving you a fair chance of buying it, if you are lucky enough.

5 Tips to Buy PlayStation 5

An earlier report highlighted a theory by Jake Randall that supposedly boosts your chances of success in Sony Direct. Try following these steps before Sony Direct sells out their PS5 gaming consoles.

You must have a PSN account pre-registered before queueing.

Do not use links on Twitter or other external websites to go to https://direct.playstation.com/en-us. Sony reads the internet traffic and might add you to a category with other buyers from the same source. Instead, go directly through the webpage, preferably in incognito mode.

Join the queue around 30 minutes to an hour before the time indicated. This puts you on the "first priority" queue list.

Enter the queue using multiple devices (laptops, smartphones, and tablets) and web browsers (Chrome, Mozilla, Safari) simultaneously. Do not use different tabs on the same browser because Sony would still count the whole browser as one entry.

When in queue, do not refresh or reload the browser. The whole process could take 10-15 minutes of waiting. It might seem like your browser is frozen. However, a longer waiting period indicates that you have successfully entered the queueing list.



