2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tundra: Engine, Exterior Design, Specs and Other Differences

Toyota is finally giving its Tundra pickup a redesign, and the exterior isn't the only thing that's getting upgraded.

Find out more about the exciting 2022 Toyota Tundra and why Bob Carter, the executive vice president of sales for Toyota North America, thinks the new model "will blow you away."

2022 Toyota Tundra Exterior Design: Chassis, Wheels, and a Sunroof

The 2022 Tundra will have a stronger TNGA-F truck chassis, improving on the current pick-up's 1,730-pound payload capacity and 10,200-pound tow rating, The Drive said.

Fans may also get large sunroofs and retractable running boards.

Autoevolution also reported that the full-size pickup truck will be rocking 32.5-inch front tires, 285/65 R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T T 3W all-terrains, to be specific. The 2021 TRD Pro model sports 255/70 R18s, which is about 32.1 inches in diameter.

The upcoming model will also be rocking black-painted BBS forged wheels with two-tone hub caps with TRD lettering and six black-painted lug nuts. This translates to greater load capacity and ultimately better capability over the second-gen Tundra.

In the picture leaks, the 2022 model doesn't seem to feature a charging port, so a hybrid twin-turbo V6 is not out of the equation.

First look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.



This really captured our eye. pic.twitter.com/jMyDLkIWSg — Edmunds (@edmunds) June 19, 2021

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tundra

According to MotorTrend's interview with Bob Carter, the base engine of the 2022 Toyota Tundra will be a core powertrain substantially more powerful in terms of horsepower and torque than the current V8.

For reference, today's 5.7-liter V8 churns out 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. The 2021 Tundra houses a six-speed electronically-controlled Automatic Transmission.

Older rumors of the 2022 Tundra suggested a twin-turbo V6 was going to be under the hood for the pickup, which was corroborated over the course of the year, The Drive said. The V6 will likely be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a hybrid system, which could be why Carter is so excited.

An iForce Max teaser photo has also indirectly confirmed the six-cylinder mill, including high voltage wires next to it, Autoevolution noted.

The orange wiring is complemented by a blue outline for the "MAX" lettering, suggesting a hybrid setup. The new Tundra could possibly be carrying the same V6 as the Toyota Land Cruiser that delivers 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

The powertrain incorporates is reported to carry new technology as well, but it remains to be seen whether that will be battery electric, a hybrid, or a hydrogen powertrain, which Toyota does have all three in its portfolio.

He also hinted that it's their own concept and technology, saying "We're in it to win it."

2022 Toyota Tundra Official Debut

Expect the 2022 Tundra to be revealed in September. Toyota will reportedly commence production in November, and deliveries to dealerships will begin rolling out in December, The Drive noted. Its full-size SUV derivative, the Sequoia, will reportedly start manufacturing in 2022 as well.

The next-generation Tundra will be built at Toyota's plant in San Antonio Texas, where the next-gen Sequoia will also be manufactured.

