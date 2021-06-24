Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Restocks: How to Join Raffle to Win Graphics Card Plus 'Doom Eternal' Bundle!

Still looking for that cool graphics card to level up that PC gaming experience? If you think you've lost all hope, think again. Nvidia is set to raffle off "spots" to snag the RTX 3800 Ti graphics card as restocks remain unavailable in stores.

The catch is you need to pay extra to get them. According to a report on PC Magazine, "Doom Eternal" developer Bethseda and Nvidia announced the raffle "to win a spot in line" to purchase a $1,450 bundle wherein the cards will go with the hit shooter game. The promo is available in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

In an email sent to PC Magazine, Nvidia said, "300 lucky gamers, whose names will be selected at random, will have the opportunity to purchase this killer deal."

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Restock Up for Grabs

The Nvidia GPU up for grabs is the RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, which sells for $1,199. The card was sold exclusively at Best Buy earlier this month, Tom's Guide reported, and it led to long queues at shops around the country.

If you'll be among the 300 lucky winners of "spots" to purchase the bundle, you need to pay an additional $250 for the card. In exchange, you will also receive "Doom Eternal" merchandise, such as a T-shirt, mouse pad and Doom Slayer mini-figurine, Tech xRadar said.

To join the raffle, U.S. and Canadian gamers can visit the official website. It will ask for your full name and email address, and then have you enter a verification code to complete the registration. For European gamers, registration is done at the EU-based Bethseda website.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Plus 'Doom Eternal' Bundle Raffle Winners Out July 8

Winners will be drawn on July 8, a day after the end of the promotion, and will be notified immediately. Bethseda said in the website that if you win a spot to purchase the bundle, "you will have 48 hours to complete your order through a unique link sent to your email address. If you do not complete your order within the given period, your slot will be forfeited and we'll draw another name to take your place."

PC Magazine said the promotion is similar to Newegg's way of selling graphics cards amid the global GPU shortage, wherein spots are raffled off to purchase the Nvidia 3000 graphics cards. While this would spare buyers of a stressful "first come, first served" system, the bundle with other PC components would make it more expensive.

The bundle coincides with an upgrade on "Doom Eternal" to utilize Nvidia's ray-tracing reflections and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology for enhanced graphics. These updates will come with the game's PC version out on June 29.

The new Nvidia graphics card comes with the same overall two-slot design, dual fans for cooling-one fan at the front, the other at the rear-in addition to the 12-pin connector, 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, which is a 2GB increase over the predecessor card. It also has a wider 384-bit bus, which is similar to the RTX 3090, and a stark increase in memory bandwidth over the RTX 3080.

