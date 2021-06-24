How to Play 'NEO: The World Ends With You' Demo: Release Date and Download Details After Square Enix Leak

"NEO: The World Ends With You" gets another game installment on July 27!

Before that, however, the game is leaked to have a demo coming on June 25. A five-minute overview of the game was also released in the teaser video called "Final Trailer." Here are the details of this incoming game.

"The World Ends With You" is a popular game first released in 2007. It features urban fantasy elements in a role-playing action game in the modern-day setting of Shibuya. It was a massive hit in the Nintendo DS generation mainly for its unique art style, fantastic storyline, and awesome in-game soundtrack.

After releasing "The World Ends With You," "The World Ends With You: Solo Remix," and "The World Ends With You: Final Remix," gamers are finally getting clues for the much anticipated "NEO: The World Ends With You."

'NEO: The World Ends With You' Demo Leak and Release Date

Square Enix recently tweeted an announcement for the playable demo version of "NEO: The World Ends With You." As Twinfinite noted, playing the demo lets you try the game out a month before its release.

A demo drops for Neo: The World Ends With You on PS4 June 25. Progress transfers to the full game launching July 27



Prepare for your Shibuya adventure with a new trailer pic.twitter.com/Hao9ctZ7es — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 24, 2021

The demo would include the beginning of the story, exploration for new game areas, and team battles (where you could probably try out different characters on different battle styles). The demo game date should be compatible with the official game release data next month, meaning you could save your progress.

"NEO: The World Ends with You" launches worldwide, including North America, Europe, and Japan on July 27. The game will be available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. PC version for the game would be released on Epic Games Store in the Summer 2021.

Square Enix Leak Get Taken Down

Unfortunately, the announcement fot the demo of "NEO: The World Ends With You" might have been released too early. Square Enix took down the tweet for the new trailer and demo game details. Users like @Wario64, however, still retained copies for the splash screen, including the "Play the demo now!" banner.

NEO: The World Ends with You is getting a demo soon apparently. "Play the demo now" https://t.co/dIfR4vOnIl pic.twitter.com/fnfr1XwVO1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 23, 2021

IGN noted the take-down might be related to the Japanese servers, whose time for 12 PM of the 24th is around 11 PM ET 23rd. The tweet might have been released a day too early for the western channels.

How to Download "NEO: The World Ends With You" Demo

PlayStation tweeted that the Demo would be available through the PlayStation Store starting June 25. WikiHow gave a guide on how to download free demo version games for the PS4.

Here are the steps:

Enter the "PlayStation Store"

Select "Games" and scroll down until you find "Demos"

Search for the "NEO: The World Ends with You" game title and select it

Under the game's poster picture, click on "Try Free Demo"

The game would automatically be added to your Games library

Note, however, that these details for "NEO: The World Ends with You" are all unconfirmed leaks. You will have to wait on Square Enix Twitter feed for the official details and guidelines for downloading the beta game.



