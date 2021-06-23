'Genshin Impact' Interactive Map Gets Update; New Leaks Reveal Stunning Images of 6 Inazuma Domains

Fans finally get an exclusive first look at all six domains in Inazuma! "Genshin Impact" is finalizing its expansion for the Electro region, and map leaks are now available on the internet.

"Genshin Impact" also released an official interactive map sample of Inazuma. The patch update for Inazuma, "Genshin Impact" 1.7 / 2.0, is coming on July 21.

Previous leaks teased Japanese-Themed enemies, characters, and maps in the Inazuma region, and "Genshin Impact" delivers by presenting six domains that players can look forward to on patch 1.7 / 2.0

Twitter user @Genshin247 leaed the six domain maps for Inazuma.

Court of Momiji Dye and Court of Pansy

Both new maps are heavily inspired by nature-centric themes. It bears a considerable resemblance to the iconic Japanese Sakura Blossom Season, where Sakura trees are in full bloom and their colored petals scatter on the ground.

These maps, however, feature red and violet trees, respectively. Both maps also use flaming torches, complementary to the open-space background of the scenic view. Similar to Mondstadt, players should expect a bunch of cliffs where they could free-fall.

Court of Sunagre and Castle of Scrolls

Court of Sunagre, accurately translated as Court of Flowing Sand, features a dry and dusty map. Based on its architecture, players might have boss-level battles on this map.

Meanwhile, the leaked image for the Castle of Scroll shows a preview of what seems to be outside of a dungeon. However, it is notable that the map uses Japanese-inspired details like the paper lantern and taiko drums.

Tutelage: King of Thieves and Tutelage: A Thousand Scrolls

Both maps have an atmosphere that gives an impression of a deary abandoned area. "King of Thieves" notably has chains on the attic, and "A Thousand Scrolls" has bars resembling prison gates. Both maps would undeniably present exciting new stories to add to the "Genshin Impact" Lore.

'Genshin Impact' Interactive Map Gets Update

"Genshin Impact" gives players a chance to get familiar with the enormous Inazuma region by releasing a new interactive map. You could try it out yourself by heading to this website.

The interactive map lets you zoom over the region and explore its different islands. A few markers have also been teased so players could get a head start on collecting Electroculus and Electro Sigils. Three out of the seven statues have also been identified.

The map would undoubtedly improve later as players get to explore the Inazuma region for themselves.

Don't miss out on these exclusive leaked content for the Inazuma map, and check all the links provided above. "Genshin Impact" is definitely showing a lot of exciting additions to look out for in the coming patch.

Note, however, to take this information with a pinch of salt. All maps and details remain unofficial, except for the interactive map, until "Genshin Impact" releases the game patch on July 21.



