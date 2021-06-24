Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: Camera upgrade, Design Changes, Specs, Rumors

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 should be making its debut early next year. Specs leaks and rumors seem to be hinting at a more exciting S range in the future.

Recently, the alleged new camera specs for the Galaxy S22 were leaked, and it's a significant upgrade from the Galaxy S21 series.

Here are some other rumored upgrades and differences the Samsung Galaxy S22 has over the Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Samsung Galaxy S21: Camera Specs Upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S22 might feature a triple-camera setup, Sam Mobile reported. It will be fitted with a 1/1.28-inch or 1/1.1-inch 50MP primary camera sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

For reference, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, and the two S20 models as well, shared the same camera setup of a 12MP (1/1.76-inch) primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with cropping fro 3x digital zoom. Although offering really good image quality, the older setup wasn't spectacular.

Reports also suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 200MP main camera and an under-display selfie camera, TechRadar added. But the South Korean company has since shelved the front-facing camera plans because the image quality was unsatisfactory, Sam Mobile furthered.

With the new 50MP sensor for the Galaxy S22, users can get brighter and sharper images thanks to the larger pixel size in both the native and 4-in1 binning modes, 1.4μm and 2.8μm respectively. The S21 offers 1.4μm and 1.8μm pixel size in comparison.

Expect brilliant 8K videos in well-lit settings and brighter 4K videos in low-light conditions as well, thanks to the new sensor. The 64MP telephoto camera from the S21 will be swapped with a proper telephoto lens with a 12MP sensor, allowing for greater details when using the native zoom levels.

As for the front -facing camera's sensors, the Galaxy S21 sports a 10MP sensor, offering 4K videos up to 60 fps. No information has yet been released if the Galaxy S22 will be borrowing the same setup for its front camera or if it will have its own upgrade as well.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could be offering a more advanced camera system than its siblings, like with the Galaxy S21 Ultra compared the other S21 models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specs Leaked!😱 pic.twitter.com/9gRHXIYCp4 — Mr. PhoneDroid (@MrPhoneDroid) June 24, 2021

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event Date, Time, and Live Stream: Next Generation Smartwatch, Wear OS Teased!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Design Changes From Galaxy S21

As for the design of the Galaxy S22 range, Pocket Lint isn't expecting anything groundbreaking. It is more likely that in terms of design, the Galaxy S22 will be borrowing a lot of elements from the older models.

A premium feel to the design is to be expected, if the prices of the Galaxy S21 is anything to go by. However, like the vanilla Galaxy S21, the standard S22 might be sporting a Glasstick back, too. That's Sasmsung's own plastic and glass hybrid that they fit on the back of the phones. TechRadar noted that it doesn't feel as premium.

The Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra did have glass backs, so maybe the higher-end S22s will get the same treatment.

Waterproofing is expected for the new S22 models, as well as USB Type-C charging. Samsung has already confirmed that it won't be including chargers with the future smartphones, so be prepared to purchase that separately if you don't already have one.

The camera housing is expected be more prominent in order as to really distinguish the S21 models from the S22.

Since the S21 Ultra offers S Pen support, the S22 Ultra should also be carrying that feature, Pocket Lint says. It would be a great change if the S22 Plus could also support S Pens too.

As for the screen sizes, the standard S21 is reported to have a 6.2-inch display, the S21 Plus has a 6.7-inch display, and the S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display, all with Dynamic AMOLED technology.

No information has been released regarding the display of the S22 models, but the sizes should be more or less the same. The S22 Ultra is said to be offering higher resolution, possibly higher refresh rate and a curved display.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Reveals Lighter Version-Only 18% Heavier Than iPhone 12 Pro Max!

Other Galaxy S22 Specs and Rumors So Far

A new chipset in collaboration with AMD might be housed by the new S series as well. TechRadar said the Galaxy S22 models should be fitted with Exynos 9855 chipset that would be paired with an AMD GPU. The Galaxy 21 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system chip with Adreno 660 as its GPU.

The AMD partnership has been confirmed, so this rumor isn't too far off.

The S22 should be offering at least 8GB of RAM like its predecessors, and the base model should have at least 128 GB of storage, Pocket Lint added. All Galaxy S22 models will be 5G compatible as well.

As for battery life, the S22 should be offering at least a 4000mAh battery with fast wire and wireless charging support, like the S21 models.

The prices for the S21 models were as follows: S21 for $799, the S21 Plus for $999, and the S21 Ultra for $1,199. The Galaxy S22 models could be priced at around the same range, if not slightly higher.

Related Article: iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Design Differences, Display, Graphics and Camera Upgrades