'Pokemon Go' Fest 2021 Five-Star Raids: How to Catch Mewtwo, Moltres, Zapdos, and Other Legendary Pokemons

Trainers are getting ready for some exciting updates because it is confirmed that every Legendary Pokemon discovered in-game would be appearing in the "Pokemon Go" Fest 2021! This is your best chance to catch 'em all, especially for raid events you might have previously missed out!

Every trainer's dream is to complete their Pokedex by catching all the Pokemons hiding in-game. There is an extra hype for capturing Legendary Pokemons, who often have overpowered skills and abilities. Defeating them is hard, but the bigger problem is trying to find them. Legendary Pokemons only appear for time-limited events.

However, for the first time in "Pokemon Go" history, Legendary Pokemons will appear globally in five-star raids!

"Pokemon Go" is bringing out every Legendary Pokémon in four themed-hour rotations during the event period.

Legendary Pokemon Time Schedule

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 starting 10 AM to 6 PM local time, trainers get a chance to fight legendary Pokemons on these time schedules:

Wind Hour 10 AM - 11 AM and 2 PM - 3 PM: Cresselia, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Mewtwo, Regigigas, Virizion, Altered Forme Giratina, and Therian Forme Tornadus

Cresselia, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Mewtwo, Regigigas, Virizion, Altered Forme Giratina, and Therian Forme Tornadus Lava Hour 11 AM - 12 PM and 3 PM to 4 PM: Entei, Groudon, Heatran, Moltres, Regirock, Reshiram, Terrakion, Yvelta, and Therian Forme Landorus

Frost Hour 12 PM - 1 PM and 4 PM to 5 PM: Articuno, Azelf, Kyogre, Kyurem, Lugia, Mesprit, Palkia, Regice, Suicune, and Uxie

Articuno, Azelf, Kyogre, Kyurem, Lugia, Mesprit, Palkia, Regice, Suicune, and Uxie Thunder Hour 1 PM - 2 PM and 5 PM to 6 PM: Cobalion, Dialga, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Xerneas Zapdos, Zekrom, and Therian Forme Thundurus

Unfortunately, Bleeding Cool pointed out that Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion are not included in the event.

No 'Pokemon Go' Fest 2021 Ticket Required

Trainers can participate in this fantastic raid event without the "Pokemon Go" Fest 2021 event tickets! The raid extravaganza is open to all trainers playing the game.

Note, however, that ticket price is dropping down to $5! Ticket holders can enjoy some extra benefits for the event, including earning extra 10,000 experience points (XP_ for winning a Raid Battle.

Other advantages of purchasing the ticket include:

Getting Spin Gym Photo Discs to get up to 10 Raid Passes

Complete Timed Research that allows you to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes

Picking up an event bundle that contaiins three Remote Raid Passes. The said bundle will ill be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18.

Pro Tip: How to Catch a Legendary Pokemon

Capturing the Raid boss is an exciting and intense business. Follow these tips to boost your chances of catching the Legendary Pokemon:

Use Razz Berries or Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances of capture.

Aim for "Excellent" or "Great" throw for your PokeBall.

Follow the Raid Boss' movements and throw your PokeBall when the Pokemon pauses between movements.

Try using Premiere Balls. Add a circular motion to raise your chances.

Trainers better get ready for the month of July because the "Pokemon Go Fest 2021" would be one of the best and most hyped-up events for the game.



