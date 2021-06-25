iPhone 13 Leak Reveals Bigger Pro Max; Camera Module Placement, Thicker Dimensions Teased

Dummies for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have been spotted on the internet. The new smartphones show obvious improvements in camera and size when compared to iPhone 12 series. Here are the highlights of the leak.

The much-anticipated iPhone 13 finally got its own dummy. Dummies are not functioning smartphones, but they accurately represent the dimensions of the device. Dummies would also give users an estimate of the smartphone's weight, color and case model.

Twitter user @SonnyDickson posed an image of the iPhone dummies. He referred to the post as "iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger." He showsed four models identified as the iPhone 13 Pro Max (Grey), iPhone 13 Pro (vanilla), iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Mini.

Twitter user @Rendersbylan backed this up with his own CAD-printed model for the iPhone 13 series. Both images are comparably similar to one another.

iPhone 13 Leak Reveals Bigger Pro Max

GSM Arena highlighted that iPhone 13 models are slightly thicker, by a fraction of a millimeter, because of their larger batteries and upgraded camera bumps. Regardless, its overall design seems to be recycled from the iPhone 12 series with only minor modifications.

Also, as seen in the dummy model, it is notable that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have a diagonal placement for the rear camera instead of a vertical position. On the other side, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro have three mounted cameras in different shapes, all of which have thicker bumps.

Other iPhone 13 Features

All four models reportedly upgraded their camera systems, equipping it with: shift stabilization, ultra-wide module, and improved lens (6P) with autofocus. Unfortunately, the LiDAR camera scanner might only be available to the two Pro models.

An earlier report shared more details and features for the iPhone 13 series. It would be using "soft battery technology" that brings out an 18 percent increase in performance. The Pro Max battery life might increase from 3687mAh to 4352 mAh. All iPhone 13 series won't include reverse wireless charging but might be equipped with a lighting port.

The iPhone 13 is also said to have incredible boost in performance with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Base models might feature 128 GB storage, but all models will have the new A15 Bionic chip technology.

Rumors are also coming in that iPhone 13 might come cheaper than the iPhone 12. This is because iPhone 13 has no major technological upgrades compared to iPhone 12 (except for the camera), and the latter was already equipped with 5G connectivity support. iPhone 13 retail price is estimated to sell at $799 for the base model.

Note, however, to take these specs and features with some suspicion. These are all leaks and speculation from unofficial channels. To be certain, you could look out for the month of September when Apple is scheduled to make its official announcement.



