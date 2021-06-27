Apple AirPods 3 vs. AirPods 2: New Noise Cancellation Feature, Wireless Chip, Design Changes, Other Rumored Differences

Apple AirPods 3 is set to unveil soon with rumors saying it would come out in September. And with trusted analysts and leakers revealing enhanced features, improved design and other cutting edge specs, this upgrade to the 2019 AirPods 2 is certainly a compelling prospect.

The AirPods 2 has been ranked as the best wireless earbuds in media reviews due to its affordability, long battery life. If these rumors prove to be true, the design overhaul and active noise cancellation (ANC) would make the AirPods 3's impressive promise is definitely for real.

AirPods 3 to Have Similar Design with AirPods Pro

Latest leaks reveal a design overhaul to previous AirPods designs. Some leaks show a design quite similar to the AirPods Pro, set to drop the long stem together with using the silicone ear tips of the AirPods Pro. It will have a shorter stem just like the current AirPods Pro, with a charging case that is a bit wider. Leaked images on MacRumors show the AirPods without ear tips with a charging case that would accommodate such a tipless pair.

Other leaks claim Apple might even remove the entire stem in the AirPods 3 and would have a "toothbrush" look, Laptop Magazine revealed. Unlike the "one-size-fits-all" AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 will allow users to swap around multiple sizes of silicone tips to get the best fit to the ears. The AirPods 3 is also said to have replaceable tips, again similar to the AirPods Pro.

AirPods 3 Getting Better Features than AirPods 2, Such As ANC, Spatial Audio

These similarities to the AirPods Pro are even more evident in its cutting edge features, such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which has not been offered in the AirPods 2. And this would also include a transparency mode, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio. This promise of canceling unwanted background sound is another compelling feature for earbuds to achieve ideal sound quality.

Spatial audio is a special feature on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which offers dynamic head tracking , and its inclusion on the AirPods 3 is really much awaited, especially that it will come at a cheaper price, Tom's Guide noted. With its competition offering such features as ANC, transparency mode and spatial audio, including a multifunctional button having an input scheme with single, double, and triple taps, having these on the Air Pods 3 is a shoo-in.

It would also have full compatibility Apple's audio features on iOS 14, such as Headphones Accommodations, which allows users to customize sound settings, that are present in the AirPods 2. But there are other new features we can expect in the AirPods 3, such as the ability of finding lost ear buds.

AirPods 3 Has Better Sound Quality than AirPods 2

In terms of sound quality, we can expect the AirPods 3 to sound better than the AirPods 2, which has disappointed many users. Rumors suggest it will have the same audio quality as the AirPods Pro, due to the Adaptive EQ feature, Tom's Guide further emphasized.

Battery life is still unknown but leaks suggest that you could have additional hours of listening from just a few minutes of charging on the AirPods 3, as it still carries the same fast-charging features of both the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro.

AirPods 3 to Roll Out in September with iPhone 13, Apple Watch

With the AirPods 3's expected release by the third week of September, which could very well coincide with the rollout of the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch, it would certainly be one immense month for the Cupertino, California tech giant and its avid fans. Its price is expected to hit the $200 mark, given that the AirPods 2 costs $159 with standard charging case and $199 with the wireless charging case, and that the AirPods Pro has been selling at $249, with retail price cuts making it end up costing $200.

