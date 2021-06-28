Gigabyte X570 Mini-ITX Motherboard Boasts New Passive Cooling System: Complete Specs, Features and Price

Gigabyte X570S Mini-ITX Motherboard is on the smaller scale of the AORUS Pro series. However, it does not automatically imply that it uses weaker technology. In fact, the new 2021 AORUS X570S uses passive cooling technology, where the S in its name code stands for "silent."

Neowin reported that the new Gigabyte motherboard is a "silent" revision of the old X570 AORUS PRO WIFI Mini-ITX model. Similar to its predecessor, X570S is measured at 17 cm in both length and width.

Gigabyte X570 Mini-ITX Motherboard New Passive Cooling System

As a gaming motherboard, X570S is expected to run heavy games and processing commands without overheating. However, unlike traditional motherboards, X570S takes off its physical fan and uses a newly installed heatsink to cool its power phases passively.

Wccftech reported that the heatsink is covered on top of the voltage regulator, giving the system more breathability on its CPU. Although this improvement is simple, it could be very effective to the overall performance of the motherboard.

Read Also: NZXT Z590 Motherboard Review: Power Specs, 128 GB Ram Hyped Up for Rocket Lake Mid-Range

Gigabyte X570 Mini-ITX Motherboard Complete Specs, Performance, and More Details!

Tom's Hardware shared the full specs and features for X570S AORUS Pro AX.

The new X570S features dual HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2. It also has two DDR4 memory slots that could hold up to 64GB of memory. The motherboard supports memory frequencies up to DDR4-5300 and both ECC or non-ECC memory modules.

The motherboard has one PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot that lets you install most graphics cards. It is compatible with all Ryzen 2000 series processors and newer. Its storage options include four standard SATA III ports and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 ports. It supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 arrays. The frontal M.2 port is directly connected to the processor, and the rear M.2 port is connected to the x570 chipset.

For connectivity capabilities, the X570S has one Gigabit Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The motherboard has USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, four USB 3.2 Gen 1, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. It also has one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0 header.

Using all these specs and features, the X580S shows serious overclocking capabilities. Unfortunately, it might take a few weeks longer before experts can test its overall results.

The Gigabyte X570S Mini-ITX Motherboard is estimated to sell approximately at $226.99 to $250.

The official release for this model is expected to happen very soon, as early as next week.

In conclusion, the X570S is a powerful and advanced motherboard despite its smaller size. While it does not carry the most advanced technologies as featured in Z390 AORUS Ultra, it has enough to excel in computing mid to high-tier games. YouTuber Laurent's Choice suggested that these mini-motherboards from AORUS might be beginner-friendly options for anyone who wants to start building their own gaming set.



Related Article: MacBook Air Leak Teases 'High' Tier Apple Device: M1X Processor, Specs, and More