'League of Legends' Patch 11.14 Preview Notes: Champion List of Nerfs and Buffs, Lillia Teased for Major Boost

"League of Legends" brings in the usual buffs and nerfs that spark questions and controversies among players. Champions like Akali are, again, being nerfed in Patch 11.14. On the other hand, Lillia is teased for a significant boost that should improve her jungle performance.

Report Door said that on patch 11.13, Riot introduced significant mobility nerfs that reduce the number of movement options brought by some items. It saved most of the community players from being hunted by assassins and junglers with their insane movement speed.

Developers are working on a new gameplay patch for champion modifications, mostly on their skills, that should be implemented in the incoming 11.14 patch.

"League of Legends" lead gameplay designer Jeeven 'Jag' Sidhu tweeted their intentions for Patch 11.14. This tweet was probably shared so developers can gain insight on community and gamer response for the incoming changes. This post, however, is a tentative list that is subject to change until developers make things official through game releases.

11.14 Patch Preview is here!



Responding to some champions that were hit too hard by systemic changes, as well as a few shift regarding newly updated champions. pic.twitter.com/fqxVL6JNHb — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 28, 2021

'League of Legends' Champion List of Nerfs and Buffs

As tweeted, the list of champion buffs and nerfs are as follows:

Champion Nerfs: Most of the champions' nerfs concentrate on mid-lane gameplay. Nocturne, in particular, is a trend pick for mid-lane among professional players. The change might focus on reducing damage output from the following champions.

Akali

Karma

Malzahar

Nocturne (Lane Sustain)

Shaco

Xin Zhao

Ziggs

Champion Buffs: Most of the champions' buffs concentrate on top-lane gameplay. After the release of Gwen, top laners have been getting a lot of action. Bruisers like Darius, Garen and Illaoi are finally getting their long-awaited boost.

Darius

Garen

Graves

Illaoi

Ivern

Rek'Sai

Taric

Seraphine

Read Also: 'League of Legends Wild Rift' Guide: How to Join the 3-Day Test of ARAM Game Mode

Lillia Teased for Major Boost

Lillia, The Bashful Bloom, is teased to get massive improvements on her skill kit. In a nutshell, Lillia is a so-so jungler who could be efficient in team fights but lacks decisive damage. For patch 11.14, however, her overall damage output has been increased, and she's also getting health restore in jungle fights.

Tweeter user @ExasperatedDan outlined Lillia's changes. He warned that the details are still subject to change depending on the gameplay performance in Summoner's Rift.

Here's a full changelist for the Lillia changes that got pushed to PBE a little while ago. There were a few tooltip bugs, but to my knowledge this is what we're planning on shipping. As always, subject to change, and if these changes don't land well, we'll be looking for followup pic.twitter.com/Sl5JoOEf5H — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) June 28, 2021

In summary, most of Lillia's stats have been scaled up. She also gets a new passive skill effect. Some of her skill cooldowns, however, have been increased. This means that Lillia players can no longer spam skills. Lillia's movement speed also barely gets an increase.

Lillia's boosts are mainly focused on her jungle control and gameplay. The damage and passive heal might bring open new strategies for Lillia players to quickly clear their jungle camps. It could also open up the potential for early ganks.

However, Lillia's skill cast time has also been improved. This stops players from exploiting her skill (mainly her swirlseed) to engage in fights on low cooldown from a safe distance.

Keep an eye out on the "League of Legends" official webpage for more updates on these new champion modifications.



Related Article: 'League of Legends' Prime Rewards: How to Get Mystery Skin Shard in LoL