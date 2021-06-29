Samsung Galaxy S22 Leak Hints Olympus Partnership: 200MP Main Camera With Ultra-Wide and Telephoto Lens Teased!

After the Samsung Galaxy S21 impressed users with its exceptional camera system, the South Korean tech giant is gearing up for an even more breathtaking camera offering for its next-generation Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 to Offer Olympus-Made Cameras

Persistent multiple rumors suggest that Samsung has partnered with leading Japanese camera and lens manufacturer Olympus for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and a recent leaked image seems to have bolstered the credibility of those unofficial reports, PetaPixel posted.

Rumors that Samsung entered into a partnership with Olympus' OM Digital Solutions surfaced last April, with Olympus stating at CP+ camera and imaging show that it was collaborating with entities that are not in the camera or lens business. Even with these developments, including a news bit on Samsung building an "Olympus"-codenamed Exynos chip, nothing is really certain even if we see these brand names together in such rumors, PetaPixel further noted.

But leaked renders have been sprouting, with one convincing render on LetsGoDigital showing how their alliance will bear fruit.

With the expected scrapping of a Note 21 this year, Samsung is focusing all its efforts in producing an even more outstanding Galaxy S22, and this includes ramping up its collaboration with Olympus. Partnerships between phone and camera manufacturers are not new, with such partnerships as Sony and Zeiss, Huawei and Leica, One Plus and Hasselblad producing well-received handsets through the years.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Leak: Giant 200MP Camera Powered by Exynos SoC

Samsung's partnership with Olympus is said to lead to an enormous rear camera array that has one giant main camera and three additional cameras. Camera specs have not yet been revealed, but indications point to Samsung using the four-nanometer Exynos 2100 System on a chip that could run the 200-megapixel sensors. With that kind of power, it is assumed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a 200MP giant main camera with an ultra-wide, telephoto, and continuous zoom periscope lenses.

The latest report from LetsGoDigital said Samsung will postpone the integration of the under panel camera, which will first appear on the upcoming Note 22 next year. Because of this, the S22 would still have a punch hole camera just like in the S21.

The quad-camera setup is definitely eye-catching, with the giant 200MP camera seeming to lord it over the three over cameras with a laser autofocus in a square layout with a flash in the middle.

Another interesting aspect, as noted in Sammobile, is an active cooling fan in the leaked renders that is designed to keep the Exynos SoC's temperature in check, given that the chip has a AMD RDNA2 GPU supporting ray tracing and variable rate shading. This will definitely bring mobile games to a higher notch on the Galaxy S22. These renders also show the S22 in five colors: black, blue, green, red, and white.

The S22 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED LTPO curved display with a glass back panel.

