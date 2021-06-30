'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' Flying Guide--Level Requirements, How to Get Flying Mount, and Learn to Fly

The Chains of Domination update brings exciting in-game additions to the "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands," featuring new Flying Mounts! Here is a game guide on how to get your own mount and take over the Shadowland skies.

The Chains of Domination is live in-game starting June 28. It brings many updates like the New Zone: Korthia (City of Secrets), Tazavesh (the Unveiled Market Mega-dungeon), and the flying system in Shadowlands. Three special covenant-themed mounts are also released with this patch.

Getting a mount and flying are both unlockable in-game missions. You need to complete these specific quests before you can fly your mount.

'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' Flying Guide: Level Requirements

The first requirement is the quest completion of "The Last Sigil" storyline. This mission will reward players with "Memories of the Sunless Skies." This is a consumable item that binds when picked up. It lets players ride flying mounts in the Shadowlands, specifically on Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald and Revendreth. Players will be happy to know that the effect is account-wide.

Players also need to reach Renown Level 44 to fly. You can earn your experience through the Chains of Domination campaign and story quests. Try finishing any skipped chapters to get even more Renown. The flying skill is a reward for "proving your utmost loyalty to your covenant."

Read Also: 'League of Legends' Patch 11.14 Preview Notes: Champion List of Nerfs and Buffs, Lillia Teased for Major Boost

How to Get Flying Mount in 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' Flying Guide

Reaching Renown Level 45 will reward you with a new and unique flying mount in-game. There are four different mounts to choose from, featuring Kyrian, Venthyr, Night Fae and Necrolord. All mounts will come with three different color variants. The "World of Warcraft" official blog post introduced them as follows:

"The Kyrian of Bastion will lift spirits on the majestic Elysian Aquilon."

Kyrian mount, also known as Flying Centurion, is amajestic and elegant four-legged bird-like creature. YouTuber MrGM said that this mount is based on the priest class mount and would share the same animation.

"The Venthyr of Revendreth will redeem sinners from above on the Sinfall Gravewing."

This mount undoubtedly has the best design out of the new releases. The mount is based on the Stoneborn Brute, sharing the beautiful detail of rock-like texture all over its body. The wings also have a nice color blend with their red tips. This mount would share the Demon Hunter Class mount flying animation.

"The Night Fae of Ardenweald will uphold the cycle of rebirth on the Ardenweald Wilderling.

Night Fae ia also referred to as the fox serpent. It is said to be based on the cloud serpent design and animation.

"The Necrolord of Maldraxxus will master war on the strong Maldraxxian Corpsefly."

This mount has the most diverse and unique color scheme out of all the mounts. It might also share the same animation as the Grinning Reaver.

Note, however, that only the mounts are available for covenant members. If you decide to change your allegiance, you can no longer ride any of these mounts until you gain your covenant's favor back.



Related Article: Reddit Leak Hints Huge Amazon PS5 Restock: Employee Claims '1000s' in Stock [RUMOR]