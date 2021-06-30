Kazuya Mishima Joins 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate': Insane Super Armor Combo With Kill Throw Revealed! [How to Get Kazuya DLC]

A demon is taking over the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" arena! Kazuya Mishima is joining the fight starting June 29. Tes playable character features an insane kit: with over half his moves using super armor and his very own Kill Throw combo! Here is everything you need to know about the Kazuya Mishima DLC.

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" director Masahiro Sakurai said that a lot of work was placed into "Tekken's" Kazuya Mishima, and it gets pretty obvious in-game. This character has super armor comparable to Bowser, a long-range snipe skill, and a kill range combo. Kazuya is currently dubbed "OP" (overpowered) by many of the gamers online.



Kazuya Mishima: Insane Super Armor

Kazuya has a lot of content to discuss. Nintendo released a full 40-minute video just to discuss his in-game skills! Here are some important highlights and takeaways from the clip.

In terms of survivability, Kazuya has one of the highest super-armor in the game. He has a low flinch rate and a lot of invincible moves. Kazuya also has a high double jump and a few fly moves thanks to his Devil form's wings. Lastly, he has a reflector, so projectile moves should be shot with care!

Kazuya's attack moves are based on his combos in "Tekken." His basic attack pattern also called the 10-Hit Combo is done by hitting the "A button" consecutively, with the last move delivering a heavy knockback. Note also that the last hit of the 10-Hit Combo ignores shield effects.

Other Kazuya moves include:

Flash Punch Combo - A, A,(delay, then), A

Leaping Sidekick - A(while dashing)

Twin Pistons - Up+A, A

Roundhouse to Triple Spin Kicks - Diagonal+A (four times)

Oni Front Kick - Left+A

Left Split Kick - Left, Left, A (Reflector Move)

Kazuya also has other attack options.He has a shield break move and a taunt 4-Hit Combo. Lastly, when Kazuya reaches 100 percent damage, he activates "Rage" where all his attack power is multiplied by 1.1 times.

Kazuya's Kill Throw is called Glorious Demon God Fist, which is a side smash attack. Using this skill plus Rage mode is a guaranteed execution move.

How to Get Kazuya DLC

The Kazuya Mishima DLC has a lot of exciting content to add to the game. It includes the new stage "Mishima Dojo," 36 different songs, and the playable character Kazuya Mishima himself. It also adds new Mii Fighter costumes from:

Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia

Dragonborn from Skyrim

Dante from Devil May Cry

Shantae from Shante

Dotesports noted that players who have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. Two can download Kazuya right now. For others, you can choose one of these two options: purchase the Fighters Pass Vol. Two Bundle (which includes six Challenger Packs) for $29.99, or you can buy the Kazuya DLC individually for $5.99.

Kazuya Mishima will undoubtedly be an exciting new addition to the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" universe. Don't miss out on playing this overpowered character and buy him now!

