'Escape From Tarkov' Wipe Patch Guide: Patch Notes and How to Fix Error 106015 After Update

"Escape from Tarkov" is a hardcore and realistic online first-person shooter game, heavily addicting to many in the gaming community. However, it is also infamous for having a lot of bugs. Now that Patch 0.12.11 has been released, bugs like Error 106015 block many players from reconnecting to the main game server. Here is what you could do to fix the problem.

The game "Escape from Tarkov" has a unique program that systematically wipes player data twice a year. The wipe clears up player accounts, including the deactivation of secure containers where players store equipment and cargos between runs. During this time, players are reset to level 0.

During the "Escape from Tarkov" game wipe, Battlestate Games also implements many in-game changes. Often, developers aim to fix existing bugs. Sometimes they also introduce new in-game features and content.

The 0.12.11 Patch contents remain a mystery. The only clue Battlestate Games drops is the tweet saying: "We want to give you some time to discover the new features of the patch. We will post a full list of new features and changes later."

'Escape From Tarkov' Wipe Patch Update 0.12.11

Gamespot reported some of the bug fixes that Battlestate Games might have fixed during this patch 0.12.11

Player spawn issues

NPC audio improvement

Player Blank Screen Bug

Player "Crafting" Bug

Player Inventory and Equipment animation Bug

Weapon Mod Bug

Player Library Bug

In-Game Merchant Purchase Bug

Quest "The Punisher Part 4" Improvement

"Strength," "Stamina," and "Stealth" Player Stat improvement.

Shadow Visibility Improvement

Grenade controls improvement

Some of the in-game optimizations included in the patch are:

Physics optimization.

Various graphics optimizations.

Various server optimizations.

'Escape From Tarkov': How to Fix Error 106015

As previously mentioned, some players might be having problems logging into the game right after the patch update. Error 106015 happens when the player tries and fail to connect with the game's main server and is recommended to "Try again later." Unfortunately, no matter how many times you keep trying, the game does not connect.

There are a few different solutions to fix the problem. Gamepur suggested three specific options:

Use a VPN service: One of VPN's main services is to change your IP address. This often fixes the problem. Pick a new IP address that is accepted by most of the "Escape from Tarkov" servers. However, if it does not work, you can try something else.

Enter different Servers: You can try changing your public IP address and enter different "Escape from Tarkov" servers. You can do this by contacting your network provider and by asking them to change and restart your router's public address. The request process might take a few days, depending on your network provider.

Reinstall "Escape from Tarkov" and Run as Administrator: If neither of the two steps above work, then it is recommended that you uninstall your current program on "Escape from Tarkov." Reinstall a new and updated version of the game and remember to "Run the program as Administrator" to get good results.



