Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leak Teases 3 New Colors, Models! Gorilla Glass DX Protection, Water Proof Rating and More

With its "Unpacked" event slated in August, Samsung is going full force in preparing to roll out its topnotch next-generation products--from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 to the Galaxy S21 FE.

Among those impressive releases in the rumored August 3 event is the eye-catching wearable Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which will carry the new Wear OS update. Together with the regular Galaxy Watch 4, which had been dubbed as the Galaxy Watch 4 Active directed at fitness buffs, a separate watch offering is on its way and is geared towards mainstream users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leak: Both to Carry One UI-Based Wear OS

Called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the separate release is of a conventional make, as renders from Android Headlines show. However, it is still striking to watch connoisseurs. Both watches will carry the new One UI-based Wear experience, which Samsung co-developed with Google.

The "Galaxy Watch 4 Classic" name popped in a regulatory listing Tuesday carrying the model number SM-R895F, just like the "Galaxy Watch 4," which had the model number SM-R875F. It confirmed leaks that Samsung will be offering two separate watch versions and dropping the "Active" name from the regular model, 9to5Google posted.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Receives New Update; SmarthThings Find and Group Walking Challenge Now Included

This marks the return of the "Classic" name for its smartwatch since the Gear S3 Classic that was first unveiled about five years ago, Android Central noted .

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leak: 3 Sizes, 3 Colors

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Android Headlines reported, will be available in three sizes and three colors. They will be in 42 millimeters, 44 mm, and 46 mm, showing chic design with what appears to be a rotating bezel. It will come in black, gray, and white. There are also two large buttons on the right side of the watch, which will make it easier to navigate the One U! Wear operating system.

Rumors said that Samsung will offer aluminum and stainless steel models, covered safely in Gorilla Glass DX or DX+. It will also be water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM), acceptable for shower and pool use (similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3) and will provide military-grade MIL-STD-810G certification, guaranteeing resistance and durability amid a variety of environmental conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leak: Pricing Information

There has still been no confirmation on the Galaxy Watch 4 pricing, but they are expected to start from $399--similar to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will still be compatible with conventional watch bands. Any 20-mm watch band will work with all sizes of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. As you unbox it, you will get the S/M or M/L choices. Because of this, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic would fit your wrist, no matter how small or large it is. These would come in silicon material, but Samsung would offer bands that are leather or metal sold separately.

As a disclaimer, these information are rumors as of now, so it is best to take them with a grain of salt. Nothing is official yet until Samsung makes its official announcement.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Colors Leaked! Beige, Pink, 6 Other Variants Revealed