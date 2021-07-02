'Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle' Mobile Game App—July Pre-Registration, Character Illustrations, and More

The classic anime/manga franchise "Shaman King" is coming back with a mobile game app. Officially named "Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle," the game features RPG battle mechanics, 3D graphic animation, and classic comic-style storytelling. Pre-registration details and first look at the game have already been revealed.

"Shaman King" is a fantastic franchise loved by many. Despite being first released in 1998 by the manga artist Hiroyuki Takei, "Shaman King" continues to gain popularity, so much so that a reboot version of the anime was released in April 2021.

A mobile game version of "Shaman King" is also scheduled to come out sometime this year. Here are the complete details of "Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle."

'Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle' Mobile Game App

"Shaman King Funbari Chronicle" opens up its official website and Twitter account. Teaser screenshots for the game are posted on these websites. One quick look at these images will tell you that the game is going to be amazing! High-quality image rendition and illustrations are seen in its gallery.

Thunderbolt Laptop reported that the game will feature "cell-shaded 3D graphics in a combat system," similar to Akiba-type mobile games. It also has an interface similar to "Toji no Miko" and "Digimon Links." The report also noted that the official description of the game teasers translates to: "3D recreations of its world setting (and favorite battles!).

One of the most exciting features of the game is its story mode style called "Mangatic Mode." This means that the main story plot will be delivered by visuals or manga slides. The experience will be similar to reading an exciting manga series! Visuals will also preserve iconic anime scenes unique to the franchise.

Studio Z, the mobile game developer, emphasized its intent to preserve the story experience in the classic series while introducing new immersive themes. They said that the "Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle" will be a combination between "coolness and casual" elements.

'Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle' July Pre-Registration

"Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle" is a mobile game registered to be Free-to-Play with in-app purchases. It will be available for both Android and iOS devices. The release date, unfortunately, remains unclear. Official channels say that the game will be released sometime this 2021.

A pre-registration campaign is also scheduled to open this month of July. Generally, gamers who join pre-registration get early access and milestone rewards for the game. No specific details on these kinds of rewards have been provided.

Moreover, no official instructions have been provided for the pre-registration. Instead, it is recommended that you follow their official Twitter account and website mentioned earlier for real-time updates. The profile gives bi-monthly tweets for the game's development.

More news should be coming out for the "Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle" in these coming days while its release date is getting closer. ITechPost will also update this article as updates on the pre-registration becomes available, so better bookmark this page to get the latest "Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle" news.



