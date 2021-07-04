Mark Zuckerberg Glides on Water for 4th of July Celebration, Explains Use of Hydrofoil Tech! [VIDEO]

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Independence Day with a viral video!

The Chief Executive Officer of Facebook was seen gliding on a surfboard while waving the American flag in a minute-long video. Making it more fun and dramatic, John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" was playing in the background!

Zuckerberg surprised the internet by posting a Facebook video of his celebration for Independence Day. Carrying a four-by-three-foot American Flag, Mark skillfully waved it around without falling in the water! Another video back in 2020 featured the tech exec practicing hydrofoil surfing in Hawaii. Maybe this new video is the result of that hard work.

Mark Zuckerberg Glides on Water for 4th of July Celebration

The video immediately went viral for many different reasons.

Social media followers were definitely impressed with the presentation of the skills. Some comments said that the internet is getting ideas for new meme materials. Others pointed out that Instagram is moving beyond a photo-sharing app platform now that videos are being posted. Twitter user Jason Kint shared out that Mark Zuckerberg's stunts seem to build up to a chain of events.

Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of himself on Instagram wakeboarding while holding an American flag and set to the music of the late John Denver singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”



I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I’m sorry. I did not make the rules.



Happy #July4th pic.twitter.com/FiA9RDP29Z — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) July 4, 2021

Proof that Instagram is no longer a photo sharing app. #Freedomhttps://t.co/JQpSUVZgeV pic.twitter.com/rjiMhndOyr — Chris Messina (@chrismessina) July 4, 2021

Facebook PR stunts one viral after bad weeks:

- zuckerberg sunscreen surf from hawaii

- smokin meats backyard

- road trip across America

- now this https://t.co/A9RC25SGVM — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) July 4, 2021

CNBC reported that some people believe the viral video is also Zuckerberg's celebration of Facebook winning against the antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Facebook stock rose to a market capitalization of $1 trillion during its recovery.

How to Use Hydrofoil Tech

Imitating Mark Zuckerberg's stunt is certainly possible with the current technology. In fact, he explained in a Facebook comment that the board he is riding is a hydrofoil: "There's a wing under the water that I'm riding that pushes the board into the air. It's a lot of fun. There's an electric-powered version that you can get, but in this video, I'm riding a regular foil board and surfing a little wave."

Hydrofoil surfing is a water sport that lets you easily surf the water. Unlike traditional surfboarding, the hydrofoil is designed to make the board leave the water's surface at various speeds. It requires less balance and speed than traditional surfboarding.

There are many different hydrofoils available in the market. Often, they come in two categories: regular foil board and electric powered.

For regular hydrofoil surfing, YouTuber Horue Movie listed the steps.

Take off on your Hydrofoil: Gain momentum and speed so the hydrofoil will "float" on the water's surface. You can do this by taking help from a bungee, bike, boat, or runner friend.

Foil Pump: The hydrofoil continues to balance if you maintain your speed. Spread your feet. Put your weight on the front and transition to the back. Send your weight on the board by imitating a "water wave."

Increase your frequency of foil pumping to speed up.

You could also use your arms to help control your balance and add weight to the hydrofoil.

Mark Zuckerberg uses this post to remind you, "Happy Fourth of July!"



