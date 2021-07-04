July 4th Gif, Memes and More: Elon Musk, NASA, and the Best Viral Reactions

Want to pick the best memes for the Fourth of July celebration? Here are some hand-picked viral GIFs and tweets you can choose from. You can now celebrate with the rest of the internet by checking on these Independence Day-themed posts on social media channels.

For what it's worth, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and NASA have joined in the fun.

Elon Musk Tweets Bless America

The multibillionaire Elon Musk tweeted "Bless America" and "Happy 4th to all!" His post features a younger image of himself beside a half-cut flag of America (presumably). Young and blonde Musk is someone the internet is not familiar with. Hence, one of the commenters was quick to point out that he resembles the Russian Politician Vladimir Putin.

Bro why do u look like putin pic.twitter.com/Kxb5nBnhWz — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) July 4, 2021

Saturn Celebrates 4th of July

NASA 360 tweeted that Saturn is joining the celebration of the U.S. Independence Day. The distant planet sets off its Auroral fireworks, colored blue, in its northern hemisphere. The color is breathtakingly beautiful when compared to the planet's yellow-orangish color.

NASA made a photo sample of the phenomenon:

Auroral fireworks! Even Saturn's getting in on the fun. #4thofJuly 🪐🎆 pic.twitter.com/fCLEUte2Wk — NASA 360 (@NASA360) July 4, 2021

"You look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad!"

"You look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad!" or shortened to "You Look Like the Fourth of July" is a famous quote used in social media channels to celebrate Independence Day. Newsweek reported that these words were said by Paulette Parcelle character (played by actress Jennifer Coolidge) in the 2003 film "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde."

The internet has different interpretations for the quote. Some had their babies transformed into the "hotdog" image.

oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July...makes me want a hot dog real bad 💙💙💙@wrenleelane pic.twitter.com/0l519WlmRD — G I R L M A M A (@callielanejo) June 27, 2019

Users from the Giphy and Gfycat websites take the interpretation a little too literally. They decided to paint the America Flag itself on their hands to advertise American Independence.

July 4 Quotes

If you want a more profound and less festive approach to celebrating Independence Day, you could try checking out these iconic quotes, which talk about patriotism, freedom and equality. These quotes are generally timeless and could be used for many different lessons;

Mahatma Gandhi - "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

John Philip Sousa - "The red and white and starry blue is freedom's shield and hope.

Barack Obama - "In the unlikely story that is America, there has never been anything false about hope."'

John F. Kennedy - "Ask not what your country can do for you-ask what you can do for your country."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - "America is a country that welcomes people to its shores. All kinds of people."

Aung San Suu Kyi - "The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear."

Twitter Newsfeed and Hashtag

When searching for the best tweets and viral posts, you can try the keywords "4th of July memes, gifs" or simply "4th of July" to get the best results. Most of the former will give you iconic and hilarious tweets, while the latter features original content posts.



