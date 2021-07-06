TikTok Outage Leads to Zero Follower Count, More Issues: Best 'TikTok Down' Memes, Reactions, and Update on Fix

The social video app TikTok is experiencing a lot of issues in these last few hours. Outages started around 1 PM PT on July 6. Problems reported include app crashes, like and comment errors, newsfeed issues and zero follower count. Twitter is currently flooded with TikTok-related memes while its developers are working on the issue.

TikTok is a popular social media platform that lets users share and watch millions of personalized short videos. TikTok has a lot to offer, from funny and exciting clips to a minute-long hustle of news information. The app is available in 150 different countries resulting in over 200 million users. Unfortunately, most of its customers are heartbroken with the current TikTok outage.

Now, users are rushing to Twitter to check on its current status. Memes are posted to reflect on the "TikTok Down" issues as well

Best 'TikTok Down' Memes and Reactions

The TikTok system is still down. It's up to you if you find it funny or problematic.

NO CUZ THE SCARIEST THING ABOUT TIKTOK BEING DOWN IS THAT IT GAVE ME A GENERIC FYP😭 #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/c39w7LO8NT — Ollie Sinha (@olliesinhaBBQ) July 6, 2021

Since TikTok is a great place to hang out and watch videos, some users desperately wait out on its progress.

my tiktok is down and i have no idea what to do now #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/dpwKuQtJL9 — maya⁷ is tired (@kireihobi) July 6, 2021

People are lamenting lost time and broken plans because of TikTok problems.

how tf am I supposed to waste my afternoon if I can't scroll through tiktok? #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/vY7ZRe1ND3 — sarah¡! STREAM KMM (@lokiscuddlebot) July 6, 2021

Some users are also taking advantage of the Twitter hashtag system to monitor the status of the app.

Saw charli on my fy page and I ran to twitter to see if tiktok was down because my algorithm was all messed up #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/podB2kwbVz — Janet (@JanetM355) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, some users mistakenly think it was their WiFi that had problems!

Thought my acc was deleted scared tf outta me — Zᴏʟᴀɴsᴋɪɪఌ︎Mɪʀᴀᴊ✞︎⚪️ (@Zolanskiii_) July 6, 2021

Unfortunately, since the TikTok outage continues in these last few hours, users have to think of other ways to pass the time.

when tiktok isn’t working and i actually have to talk to other people on my phone #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/4YJA8Pla9v — 🌊 (@litgarlicdad) July 6, 2021

Not everybody is excited about the TikTok development, or lack of app fixes.

Minute 20: With each minute that passes my will to live plummets. First eye contact, now an attempted conversation. Any longer and I may take matters into my own hands. #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/xedToUFj5O — GioD (@_Gio_D) July 6, 2021

Others are getting futuristic ideas thanks to the TikTok system being down.

where we would be if tiktok was down 24/7 #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/0Y61CyiEce — Des (@waitdes) July 6, 2021

TikTok Outage and Update on Fix

To clarify, there are a lot of issues TikTok users face, and they all vary so it is difficult to pinpoint the cause of the problem. The Sun reported that some of the problems encountered are as follows:

Issues logging into the TikTok app

Issues viewing videos

Issues uploading content

Randomly being logged out of the app

Randomly experiencing app crash

TikTok algorithm and feed problems

Uploaded videos losing their like count

Account followers suddenly turning zero

Most users are concerned that drafted videos are being deleted in these app crashes. Other users are devastated that their hard work, likes and followers are being deleted. TikTok is yet to respond to these concerns, and it has provide no assurance to counter these fears.

If you have not yet logged in, it is recommended that you stay logged out of the TikTok app until the patch fix has been made. This is to avoid corrupting your account with the problems listed above.

Fortunately, an update comes in that TikTok developers are working to resolve the issue. Their support page tweeted that "The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!"

The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 6, 2021

Follow the official Twitter account for TikTok to get real-time updates when the application could get fixed.



