TikTok Outage Leads to Zero Follower Count, More Issues: Best 'TikTok Down' Memes, Reactions, and Update on Fix

The social video app TikTok is experiencing a lot of issues in these last few hours. Outages started around 1 PM PT on July 6. Problems reported include app crashes, like and comment errors, newsfeed issues and zero follower count. Photo : Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

The social video app TikTok is experiencing a lot of issues in these last few hours. Outages started around 1 PM PT on July 6. Problems reported include app crashes, like and comment errors, newsfeed issues and zero follower count. Twitter is currently flooded with TikTok-related memes while its developers are working on the issue.

TikTok is a popular social media platform that lets users share and watch millions of personalized short videos. TikTok has a lot to offer, from funny and exciting clips to a minute-long hustle of news information. The app is available in 150 different countries resulting in over 200 million users. Unfortunately, most of its customers are heartbroken with the current TikTok outage.

Now, users are rushing to Twitter to check on its current status. Memes are posted to reflect on the "TikTok Down" issues as well

Best 'TikTok Down' Memes and Reactions

The TikTok system is still down. It's up to you if you find it funny or problematic.

Since TikTok is a great place to hang out and watch videos, some users desperately wait out on its progress.

People are lamenting lost time and broken plans because of TikTok problems.

 Some users are also taking advantage of the Twitter hashtag system to monitor the status of the app.

Meanwhile, some users mistakenly think it was their WiFi that had problems!

 Unfortunately, since the TikTok outage continues in these last few hours, users have to think of other ways to pass the time.

Not everybody is excited about the TikTok development, or lack of app fixes.

 Others are getting futuristic ideas thanks to the TikTok system being down.

TikTok Outage and Update on Fix

To clarify, there are a lot of issues TikTok users face, and they all vary so it is difficult to pinpoint the cause of the problem. The Sun reported that some of the problems encountered are as follows:

  • Issues logging into the TikTok app
  • Issues viewing videos
  • Issues uploading content
  • Randomly being logged out of the app
  • Randomly experiencing app crash
  • TikTok algorithm and feed problems
  • Uploaded videos losing their like count
  • Account followers suddenly turning zero

Most users are concerned that drafted videos are being deleted in these app crashes. Other users are devastated that their hard work, likes and followers are being deleted. TikTok is yet to respond to these concerns, and it has provide no assurance to counter these fears.

If you have not yet logged in, it is recommended that you stay logged out of the TikTok app until the patch fix has been made. This is to avoid corrupting your account with the problems listed above.

Fortunately, an update comes in that TikTok developers are working to resolve the issue. Their support page tweeted that "The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!"

Follow the official Twitter account for TikTok to get real-time updates when the application could get fixed.

