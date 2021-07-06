PSP Games Store Canceled, But There's 1 Way You Can Still Buy, Download Games!

As of July 6, the PSP digital store is officially closed. You can no longer purchase digital PSP games through the said channel. However, a loophole has been discovered for you to still get new titles for the portable console.

Earlier this year, Sony announced the decision to end its support and take down online stores running for PS3, PS Vita and PSP. The company decided to invest its focus and resources in newer gaming consoles, like the PS5. Unfortunately, users were not pleased.

Techspot reported that SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan was forced to reconsider after the company experienced extreme customer backlash. Ryan said that "Upon further reflection, however, it's clear that we made the wrong decision here. I'm happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices."

With this announcement, Sony clarified that the PSP marketplace was still scheduled to close down, as initially planned.

PSP Games Store Canceled

PSP is an iconic gaming system that revolutionized handheld consoles back in 2005. Aside from its great gaming performance, the machine also has various utilities with multimedia features like image galleries and video playback. PSP was widely considered a portable media player on top of its gaming functions.

Unfortunately, PSP is an outdated device. It could not compete in performance against Nintendo Switch. With that, Sony decided to discontinue the online market and support for the device officially.

Twitter account @SEGAForever tweeted a reminder for any PSP users out there. The post featured classic game choices that people have bought over these last few years.

Here's your final reminder to grab any digital SEGA PSP games while you can!



What are your favorite SEGA PSP games and memories?#SEGAForever pic.twitter.com/LjMRfnkSH9 — SEGA Forever (@SEGAForever) July 1, 2021

Starting Tuesday, PSP users can no longer search games or make in-game DLC purchases. However, users can still access pre-owned games from their Downloads list.

One Way You Can Still Buy and Download PSP Games

Another Techspot report highlighted a loophole you can use to still download new games for your PSP! You can actually buy new games from the PS3 and PS Vita marketplaces and play them on the PSP via the Downloads list.

The method is easy. However, you will need either a PS3 or PS Vita to complete the steps. Using either of the devices, log in to the online store. Search and purchase the PSP games compatible with your device then download it. Grab your PSP, connect to the Wi-Fi and check your Downloads list. The new game should automatically be added to this list.

For users without a PS3 or PS Vita, buying a physical copy of the game (if it is still available in retail shops) will be your only option.

Some retailers might also have PSP games they need to sell out to clear stocks. PSP is a fantastic gaming console many gamers enjoyed using. Nonetheless, with the lack of online support and its marketplace officially stopping, the console is set to gradually die.



