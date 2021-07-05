LeBron James 'Fortnite' Skin Release Date and Leaks: How to Get Icon Series and Gold Rewards of Lakers Star

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is leaked to be the next "Fortnite" Icon Series Skin!

"Fortnite" is bringing new in-game additions as the Chapter 2 Season 7 storyline continues. After the recent release of otherworldly beings like Loki "The God of Mischief" and Thanos "The Mad Titan," the game puts their focus back to popular and celebrated people for their Icon Series lineup.

The Lakers are one of the most iconic basketball teams worldwide. LeBron, in particular, is often touted as the best basketball player in the world. This makes him one of the best choices for the next Icon Series skin.

Here are other leaks about the rumored "Fortnite" Icon Series skin:

LeBron James 'Fortnite' Skin Release Date and Leaks

One possible reason for LeBron James' "Fortnite" skin release is his upcoming movie. The live-action, animated sports comedy movie "Space Jam: 2" is scheduled to release on July 10. The movie features LeBron and several other NBA players, making it the perfect opportunity for new skin advertisements.



The LeBron Icon Series skin has also been revealed by reliable "Fortnite" leakers. Twitter user Shiina said: "Exclusive: Lebron James Will Be the Next Icon Series Skin."

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

I have 100% confirmation that this is true. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

This leak was later reconfirmed by HYPEX, together with added information that the skin would be earned through "King's Bling quests." HYPEX also noted that "Items become more gold as you complete quests! Unlock a custom goldness slider when all quests are complete!"

LeBron James skin is coming next update!



- Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests

- Items become more gold as you complete quests! Unlock a custom goldness slider when all quests are complete! https://t.co/HV3M0byBXD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 5, 2021

How to Get LeBron James Icon Series and Gold Rewards

In-game, you can still play as an off-brand LeBron by using the Lakers skin wearing the "Number 23" jersey uniform. However, the official Icon Series of the Lakers star should have a lot more to offer, including its own cosmetic set.

Details for the "King's Bling" quests have not been released. No specific details for the LeBron James "Fortnite" skin bundle are given either. Up to date, event details are speculations derived from the previous events.

The LeBron James Icon Series skin will be the final reward for the King's Bling quest. You can expect that the bundle breaks down to different missions rewards such as Back Bling, Glider, Pickaxe, and Skin.

PCgamer speculated that the HYPEX tweet means these cosmetic items can be customized with "more gold," where you can have a slider to adjust the level of visible gold.

Lastly, the LeBron James skin might be available to the in-game market at a later date. It might cost around 1800 V-bucks at a discounted price and run up to 2600 V-bucks at the original price.

However, it is improtant to take these leaks and rumors with a grain of salt. Details for the rumored skin is subject to change until "Fortnite" makes things official with their in-game release, which might happen sometime next week.

