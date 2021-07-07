'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Update: Complete List of Release Dates, Available Episodes, and Where to Watch Online

The next episode for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is set to air on July 9 on Disney+. The animated show is now halfway through the series, and a few exciting reveals are scheduled to happen in the upccoming episode.

After the big success of the "The Clone Wars" animated series, American director Dave Filoni took the challenge to create a spin-off sequel called "The Bad Batch." Fans are torn between reviews, with some saying it makes a great storyline fitting to the "Starwars" trilogy films, while others think it is a horrible spin-off that has no resemblance to the previous series.

While reviews are being made, "Star wars: The Bad Batch" continues airing new episodes weekly.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch': Complete List of Available Episodes and Release Dates

Cnet reported the full episode list of "The Bad Batch." The report also includes links to individual reviews for each episode. There are 16 scheduled episodes for "The Bad Batch" first season. Episodes 1 to 10 have already been aired. The next few episodes would be released on the following dates:

Episode 11: Available Friday, July 9

Episode 12: Available Friday, July 16

Episode 13: Available Friday, July 23

Episode 14: Available Friday, July 30

Episode 15: Available Friday, Aug 6

Episode 16: Available Friday, Aug 13

All episodes stream on a specific time schedule, depending on your region: 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET or 8 AM GMT.

Where to Watch 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Online

Episodes are only streamed through the Disney+ channel. You can subscribe to their service online or through a local TV network provider. You should also sign up and create your account on the Disney+ website. You can do so by following these steps:

Open your web browser and head to their official website

Click on "Sign Up Now"

Provide your email address

Generate your password

Choose your subscription plan

Provide you payment information

Complete the process by clicking on "Start Watching"

If you prefer watching through your mobile device, you can download Disney+ App on the Apple App Store or Google Play App store. Then follow these steps:

Open the Disney+ app

Click on "Sign Up Now"

Generate your password

Choose your subscription plan

Make an in-app purchase to complete the process.

Like any movie or shows streamed on Disney+, you can watch previously aired episodes by searching for them on the official website. This way, you won't miss an episode on "The Bad Batch" even if you failed to watch it on the airing time.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Episode 11

A sneak peek for the mid-season highlights has been released. Star Wars posted a minute-long video featuring members of the "Bad Batch," the mercenary Crosshair chasing them, the new Empire, and the ever-mysterious Omega. You definitely don't want to miss one on the coming episodes with another fight scene about to break out in its full "Star Wars" glory.



