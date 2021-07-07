Next Generation Aimbot That Uses AI Revealed! New Cheat Program Active, Nearly Impossible to Detect

A new cheat program is taking over gaming consoles. This cheat reportedly hijacks flagship console systems and uses machine learning to create "undetectable" and "untraceable" hack codes.

Cheating softwares are notoriously popular in any gaming platform. Malicious players and developers are constantly finding ways to make the game easier, especially for competitive modes. A new cheating software is advertised for the "Call of Duty" franchise. However, the creator said that this software would work for any game on any platform.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

Twitter account AntiCheatPD, which specializes in "gathering intelligence on cheats to detect and disrupt cheating organizations," posted a two-minute video advertising the cheating software. The original source and its creator remain undisclosed.

Next Generation Aimbot That Uses AI Revealed!

Different types of cheat programs exist, depending on player preference. Auto-Aim and Wall Hack are some of the most common cheats. This new cheat program advertises itself as a full package, including features like:

Auto-Aim

Auto-Lock On

Auto-Critical Shots

Recoil Reduction

Increased Hitbox

Weapon Detection

Infinite Presets

Easy to Use interface

High-speed systems

Uses Advanced Technology

The cheating software is said to be "fully-featured" and "compatible to any game." Kotaku reported that this cheating tool uses a sophisticated program helped by machine learning. It analyzes the gameplay video from a gaming console via network streaming or capture card. It feeds the data to a nearby computer which displays complete information that the cheater could use.

New Cheat Program Active, Nearly Impossible to Detect

As mentioned, different cheat programs are already available for any gaming platform. However, cheating mostly occurs on PC, where new technologies and programs make it a lot easier to input hack codes. Traditionally, gaming consoles like the Xbox X/S and PS5 are a lot harder to hack into. These consoles have their own security measures on top of a highly encrypted program.

Unfortunately, the new reported cheating software overcomes that.

AntiCheatPD noted the new cheating software hijacks the console and inputs new commands to your controller. It amplifies the custom aim assist, using a highly intuitive program, so "all you have to do is aim in the general area, and the machine will do the work for you."

Is this detectable? yes, but it will be a pain for the developers to detect this it will certainly not be an easy job to detect these types of cheats, this already exists on PC but now is available in console — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

The said cheating software uses a program that would be hard for developers to detect. More so since this is one of the first few cheating programs to attack the gaming console program directly.

However, SVG noted that the overall system might not be that helpful. Since the cheat runs through a PC before reaching the console's streaming applications, cheaters might experience a significant lag. The report said the cheat would be "pretty limited in value, even if the AI was perfect."

This next-generation cheating software is only one of the many pre-existing cheating programs. To resolve these issues, contact your local game developer and help them become aware of this problem.

