2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tacoma: Design, Price, Engine, and Which Is the Better Choice?

If you are thinking of purchasing a pickup truck and decide that you'll be driving a Toyota, you have two options: the mid-size 2021 Tacoma or the bigger, full-size 2022 Toyota Tundra. They may have their strengths and weaknesses, but ultimately you would need to choose what is right for you and this could depend on test driving both.

For now, let's look at the basics and see which of the two could be your best buy.

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tacoma: Full Specs Comparison

Powertrain

The Tacoma offers 159-horsepower, four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission, but it uses up fuel as it works those long hours. Its four-wheel drive model, Tacoma TRD Pro, cruises through 278-hp in a V6 engine with manual transmission ready for off-road sorties, the Car Connection noted.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra, on the other hand, is powered by the twin-turbo V6 iForce MAX engine, which is expected to be the same twin-turbo V6 engine found in the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Tundra's twin-turbo V6 engine has the same 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque as the 2022 Land Cruiser. This is an improvement over the current 5.7-liter V8 that has 381 hp and 401 lb-ft V8 engine, Road Show reported.

Towing and Payload Capacity

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has a distinct advantage over the 2021 Tacoma in these areas, touting 11,000 pounds to 13,000 pounds in towing capacity as against the Tacoma maxing out at 6,800 pounds, the Car Connection revealed. The Tundra also has a maximum payload capacity of 1,730 pounds, which is about the same as the Tacoma's 1,620 pounds.

Safety and Multimedia Technology

The 2022 Tundra offers Toyota's latest safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and multimedia offerings such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an improved infotainment system. The 2021 Tacoma also has advanced safety features like the automatic high beams and dynamic radar cruise control. Both utilize a 7.0-inch or 8.0-inch touchscreens, depending on trim level.

Design

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma has TRD wheels wrapped in Goodyear all-terrain tires with an aggressive sidewall design that is perfect for both on-road and off-road performance. It also has as an impressive front grille with door handles, rear bumper, color-keyed surround and power outside mirrors.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra, on the other hand, offers an edgy, awesome design. It has LED headlights and running lights positioned above a vertical air intake. Its massive grille has three LED light strips: one below the Toyota logo, two on the outer edges above the bumper.

Indeed, the front grille design gives an impression of a fierce roadster. A fresh set of TRD Pro-specific wheels are also placed with 285/65 Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, Car and Driver noted.

2022 Toyota Tundra Price vs. 2021 Tacoma

As expected, the Tundra is definitely the more expensive Toyota truck model. It has a base starting price of $36,000, with the TRD Pro model will be selling at $50,000, Car and Driver further said. The 2021 Tacoma has the base SR model costing $26,400, reaching as high as $44,325 for the full-featured TRD Pro model, Toyota said.

