1996 'Super Mario 64' Sells at $1.56 Million; Breaks 'The Legend of Zelda' Auction Price Record

A sealed copy of "Super Mario 64" just sold for $1,560,000 in Heritage Auction. This game easily broke the "The Legend of Zelda" auction price of $870,000, making it the most expensive video game in the world!

However, even the host company was taken by surprise by the "Super Mario 64" price.

According to Rolling Stone, Heritage Auction dropped a message on the item after it was sold, saying: "Well - we're a bit speechless on this one. The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we're really at a loss here."

1996 'Super Mario 64' Sells at $1.56 Million

"Super Mario 64" was one of the best-selling video games for Nintendo 64 back in 1996. The said sealed copy that was just sold features a 9.8 A++ Grade from WataGames, giving it a near-perfect rating. It is also the first 3D adventure for Nintendo's 50-year-old mascot: Mario.

The auction item is previewed through a glass sealed case. Unlike its age, the game is remarkably well maintained, retaining its vibrant color scheme. Since the product is technically a collectible, it is safe to assume that the winning bidder would keep it sealed even after purchase. Besides, it is a piece of history unlike anything else in the world--thus its hefty price.

'The Legend of Zelda' Price Record

"The Legend of Zelda" is another iconic game sold on the Nintendo game platform. It was the first to shatter "the world's most expensive video game" title this month after selling at $870,000 on July 9. For a 1987 video game, WataGames gave the game at 9.0 A-Grade.

"Super Mario 64" shattered "The Legend of Zelda" price record in approximately two days! And its price difference is nearly doubled, too. Since Mario is one of the oldest and most iconic games in history, it should be hard for any other game to topple down its price record.

Heritage Auction 2021

The Verge reported that over these last 12 months, the classical video game prices have risen dramatically. These are some of the games sold and their corresponding price:

July 10 2020: Super Mario Bros ($114,000)

November 23 2020: Super Mario Bros. 3 ($156,000)

April 2 2021: Super Mario Bros. ($660,000)

July 9 2021: The Legend of Zelda ($870,000)

July 11 2021: Super Mario 64 ($1,560,000)

If you find yourself interested in watching this heated competition over classic games, you can watch some of the live auction videos at the Heritage Auction YouTube channel.

For reference, below is the live video auction for "The Legend of Zelda." The video highlighted the last five minutes before the bid price finalizes at $870,000.



