'Undetectable' Aimbot That Uses AI Probed by Activision, But 'Call of Duty' Facing Massive Cheat Day

Recently, a brand-new cheat program was advertised for "Call of Duty: Warzone" and other shooter games. The said cheating reportedly uses next generation Aimbot systems to remain nearly impossible to detect. Activision is finally making its move to fight against this hack.

The "Call of Duty" franchise is a popular title played by millions of people across the globe. it has a lot to offer, from an amazing map terrain, semi-realistic combat simulations and overall gameplay. Unfortunately, it is also notorious for its cheaters. Servers are flooded with cheating programs, leaving most player feeling frustrated.

'Undetectable' Aimbot That Uses AI

Twitter user Anti Cheat Police Department picked up a new cheating software sold online. Despite being advertised as "compatible to any gaming program," it specifically features a cheating software used for "Call of Duty: Warzone."

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

Their report emphasized that this cheating program uses a highly advanced system. It has machine learning to directly input cheats through the player's controller, making it compatible with gaming consoles. Also, this method keeps the cheating software to the local device, making it hard for game developers to fix.

Activision Takes a Stand

Republic World reported that the game publisher Activision finally decided to take action against the rampaging number of cheaters. They have currently taken down the video advertisement for the cheating program on YouTube to stop players from getting interested.

Activision is now aware of the console cheats and probably are going to make plans to take them down, they started to shut down the YouTube channels that advertise the cheats this is good for the community pic.twitter.com/e6Y2DjCflk — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 8, 2021

Raven Software, the "Call of Duty: Warzone" game developer, aims to permanently ban half a million players proven to be using cheats and hacks in-game. They listed out that these cheats would include:

Aimbots

Wallhacks

Trainers

Stats hacks

Texture hacks

Leaderboard hacks

Injectors

Hex editors

Any third-party software manipulating game data.

The developers take a firm stand by immediately banning players spotted using these programs. However, many of them also claim that their accounts were hacked, so banning them is labeled unfair. Both companies have not given any response based on these claims.

'Call of Duty' Facing Massive Cheat Day

While one cheating program falls, another one takes its place.

Activision and Raven Software have a lot of work set out for them, especially since "Call of Duty: Warzone" has been cheat-infested for many months now. More offers are still coming out for new cheating softwares.

MP1st reported that a "Warzone" cheat website offers "Free Trial Weekend" for their services. This means interested players can try the cheat software for free in a few trial days. The report does not elaborate in detail, withholding the links and website for service offers.

"Call of Duty" remains a top-rated gamer's choice thanks to its free-to-play platform. However, with the cheat programs running rampant, more than one gamer has complained that "the game is broken." With Activision and Raven Software improving their game security, players can look forward to significant improvements in the coming weeks.



