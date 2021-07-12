PS5 Restock, Prediction: New Consoles Up for Grabs in Target, When Will It Be Available in BestBuy and GameStop?

PS5s are still a hot commodity and people are still trying to get their hands on one. Restocks have come and gone with a lot of satisfied customers being able to get a console but left a lot more Play Station-less. PS5 restock alerts have become an indispensable tool for anyone looking to secure a console for themselves.

PS5 Restock Alerts

A lot of PS5 restocks in-store and online have been a surprise, leaving it up to luck or a really fast wi-fi connection for people to grab one. Some people would alert other people in the community of the restocks when they happen upon them and some accounts on Twitter are purely dedicated to informing the community of any restocks.

🥳This week is promising for PS5 / Xbox restock. Short weeks (like last wk) are when stock moves through warehouses (we saw it w/ Memorial Day)



⚠️DON'T buy from Twitter users NO MATTER WHAT

👉List: Tons of u had success – hold💎🙌 https://t.co/23esHPlMpc https://t.co/qY4hOLyD3t — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) July 11, 2021

If you are looking for these alerts pages and communities to keep up to date with the restocks, you have communities like the PS5 restock subreddit and Twitter users like Matt Swider who is the US Editor-in-Chief for TechRadar, and other dedicated Twitter accounts like PS5StockNotify and PS5StockAlerts regularly update the community about the restocks.

PS5 Restock in Target, BestBuy, and GameStop

BestBuy, Target, and GameStop are all due to have their PS5 restocks in the next week or two, TechRadar says. According to PS5StockNotify, the digital version of the PS5 is currently in stock at Target, but only in certain locations.

Only at certain locations* — 🇺🇸 US PS5 & XBOX SERIES X/S STOCK ALERTS (@PS5StockNotify) July 12, 2021

Restock expert Matt Swider says more PS5 restock news should be coming this week. He explains that short holiday weeks, like the one just last week, tend to act as replenishment dates for major stores in the US. The same thing happened during Memorial Day a few weeks ago.

Although last week's surprise Target restock drop was the only movement from major retailers who distribute the gaming console, TechRadar says BestBuy, GameStop, and Walmart are likely to show some movement in the next several days.

Digital🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in the US has it right now.



♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updates



PS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/0gwPSeb5K7



Digital now live – very limited supply today folks. — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) July 9, 2021

Antonline may also do a restock, as they tend to drop the consoles earlier in the week before anyone else. These drops are always in bundle form. Although they promise next-gen console stock dates once a week, these are sometimes limited to Xbox Series X restocks.

BestBuy would most likely drop a restock sometime this week in the daytime. It is also best to check local inventories.

Target will likely restock next week or the week after, and they seem to do the restocks at 7 am EDT, so adjust your clocks accordingly.

GameStop will should be holding their restocks this week, probably on Wednesday, July 14. GameStop often favors Wednesdays. Usually they have a restock every 10 to 15 days and as of July 12, it has been 11 days since the last restock.

Walmart will most probably hold its restock on Thursday, July 15 at 3 pm EDT. Matt Swider often gets advance notice of Walmart PS5 restocks and so keeping an eye out for his tweets would be helpful to stay on top of this restock.

You can get alerts from the Twitter PS5 restock alert accounts by following them and turning notifications on for their tweets to alert you when these restocks happen.



