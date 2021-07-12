LeBron James 'Fortnite' Skin First Look, Price and More: Lakers Star Reacts to Super Cool Cosmetics!

LeBron James is coming to "Fortnite." The Los Angeles Lakers star enters the Item Shop with two different outfits, each having its own cosmetic sets.

Epic Games noted that "fresh off teaming up with the Tune Squad," the NBA icon is also gracing the battle royale game. The LeBron James "Fortnite" skin will be officially available on the Item Shop starting July 14 at 8 PM ET. Price is estimated to be at 1,500 V-Bucks for the standalone skin and 2,000 V-Bucks for The King James Bundle.

The King James Bundle will include all cosmetic items listed below:

Nike LeBron 19

All outfits will have King James' upcoming signature shoes: the Nike LeBron 19. There are three designs available for these shoes in "Fortnite," a yellow-green variant, orange-blue variant and grey-black variant.

Nike Basketball tweeted a physical version of the orange-blue variant available in their online shops. Prices are estimated to run at $200.

Inspired by the futuristic magic of Space Jam, the LeBron 19 introduces an otherworldly, space-age look.



The Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike and Converse releases beginning in July on https://t.co/QytNJeB2G4, SNKRS and at select retailers. pic.twitter.com/KQIoA5PECY — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 8, 2021

LeBron James "Fortnite" Skin

James' "Fortnite" skin features the best of the Lakers star's on-court and pre-game persona! As previously mentioned, there are two different outfits.

First is the "LeBron James Outfit," featuring the basketball player with a black hoodie. The outfit also shows the player with a floating golden crown, lion arm pads, and finger accessories, all of which are expected to be part of the "King's Back Bling." Sunglasses are optional.

The outfit also includes:

The Lion Pickaxe

Wingspan Glider

Quiet the competition with LeBron's emphatic on-the-court celebration, The Silencer.

A special feature for this LeBron James "Fortnite" skin is its "progressive edit slider" that lets you customize the outfit's appearance. You can add more than 20 gold variations to this outfit!



"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

To celebrate the premiere of the incoming live-action/animated film "Space Jam: A New Legacy," "Fortnite" is releasing a second outfit called "Tune Squad LeBron." It features the player in his blue-orange Tune Squad jersey.

Tune Squad LeBron has a second variant called "LeBron's Taco Tuesday," and this variant comes with a Pack Supreme Back Bling!

Court's in Session Loading Screen

Lastly, the King James Bundle will also include the "Court's in Session" Loading Screen. This features a graphic art of LeBron James in his "Fortnite" skin with a stylized "6" on the upper left corner.

Lakers Star Reacts to Super Cool Cosmetics

If the hype is not enough, then guess what? James himself is advertising the new "Fortnite" skin!

The Laker superstar posted on his Instagram a short video clip of himself wearing the new outfit in real life! James is undoubtedly feeling excited about the release of his "Fortnite" version.

After weeks of teasers and leaks on this skin, the wait for the official release of the skin is finally coming to an end. Log in to your "Fortnite" account and head over to the Item Shop to see this exciting release for yourself!

