PS5 Restock Trackers: Twitter Alerts, Online Retailers You Should Bookmark to Buy the PlayStation 5

PS5 restocks can elude a lot of people. Retailers normally drop restocks by surprise, leaving it to a lucky few to stumble upon it by chance. Usually, when this does happen, a few do go on the Internet to alert the others so they can also get their hands on the console. This has led to a community of updaters and trackers who let people on the lookout for PlayStation know where to go when a new restock comes.

PS5 Restock Twitter Trackers

Twitter is the fastest way to find out about a restock. The microblogging platform allows these accounts to instantly alert their followers. You have accounts like:

These accounts regularly keep the community up to date with the latest restocks. They also include the links to the restocks so people can easily access it to quickly grab a console for themselves. These accounts also let you know of any promotions or ways you can be more in the know of what's happening in the retailers' side.

Matt Swider, in particular, is the US Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar and is one of the most notable figures in the PS5 restock community for giving reliable intel about gaming console restocks.

You can easily be kept in the loop by giving these accounts a follow and also turning on their post notifications so you can get notified about their tweets. To turn on post notifications, simply click on the bell icon next to the "Following" button when you view the account's profile.

You can also check out the PS5 restock subreddit for updates.

PS5 Restock Retailers

Aside from waiting on the latest tweets of the restock update accounts, you can also try checking out the links of retailers to see if they've unexpectedly dropped new stocks of the PlayStation 5. Tom's Guide also said the last restock date should be helpful to gauge when the retailers are due for another restock.

Amazon

Although Amazon is usually the most accessible online retailer, it also holds the most unpredictable restock dates, according to Tom's Guide. They usually happen overnight and tend to sell out in seconds.

You can check the link from time to time to test your luck.

Walmart

Matt Swider often gets advance notice of Walmart PS5 restocks from press releases released by the retailer, TechRadar said. So keeping an eye out for his tweets would be helpful to stay on top of this restock.

BestBuy

BestBuy used to hold restocks on Friday afternoons, but it has since then changed up it schedules and no longer follow a set pattern. It still follows dropping the new stocks in the afternoon, between 12pm ET and 3pm ET.

GameStop

According to Tom's Guide, GameStop is offering up early access to next-gen console drops to customers who sign up for a PowerUp Reward pro Membership, which costs $15 for an annual subscription. This could be really helpful to secure a PS5.

Target

Target has been known to drop inventory in certain areas alone and not nationwide, and so it is best to check your local Target to see if they've decided to hold a restock. Target also tends to do early morning restocks that occur around 8 a.m. ET. They also sell out really quickly.

Do not purchase from third-party retailer sites and scalpers, as they sell the consoles at unreasonably high prices and some can even be scams. In your best interest, only perform transactions with notable retailers.

