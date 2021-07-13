2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Leaks! Unique Graphics, Colors, Skull Caps and More Exclusive Features for First Buyers

Like most recent vehicle launches, the Ford Maverick will also come out with its First Edition. Interestingly, the exclusive touches give the truck a sleek look.

2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Leaks

The leaked image of the new pickup was posted by a user on the Maverick Truck Club forum. The compact truck is said to rock a standard hybrid engine, unibody constructions and small size, according to Motortrend.

The Maverick comes in XL, XLT and Lariat Trims, which can be taken with a handful of packages that changes its aesthetic and capability fit for the owner. The First Edition trim will be different from the other Mavericks aesthetically as it offers exclusive features that make it noticeably different from the others in the lineup.

2022 Ford Maverick First Edition graphics, wheels, black roof, soft tonneau shown in infographic from Maverick marketing team https://t.co/Xb9KweuSvy pic.twitter.com/VAeo7giaXp — Maverick Truck Club (@MaverickTruck) July 12, 2021

Most apparent are the graphics, Cnet pointed out. Though the First Edition is based on the Lariat Luxury package, they added unique graphics decals on the hood and lower doors that have a ncice gradient effect. The compact truck will also get a high gloss black painted roof and a pair of high gloss black skull caps.

First Edition Mavericks also get three exclusive colors: Rapid Red, Carbonized Gray, and Area 51 which is a gray-blue. The Are 51 color is similar to that on the Ford Bronco First Edition. If those three colors are not to your taste, there are nine other colors to choose from as well.

The door handles will match the body-color giving it a cohesive look, and the glossy black 18-inch wheels will give the compact truck a more heavy feel.

Those who purchase the First Edition Maverick will also have a standard sunroof and the bed of the truck will also be fitted with a soft tonneau cover.

The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat features 18-inch machined aluminum wheels, premium grain Desert Brown ActiveX seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Reserve your Maverick with Bill Brown Ford now! #FordMaverick #2022Maverick pic.twitter.com/v4V8v8kA8j — Bill Brown Ford (@BillBrownFord) July 8, 2021

The First Edition truck is based on the Lariat trim, so it does get extra features also included in the luxury option.

Aside from the exclusive features, buyers also have option for spray-in bedliner. A 400W inverter, the Bang & Olufsen premium audio system with eight speakers, and the 8.0-inch rouchscreen for the infotainment system are all packed in there too, Motortrend said.

2022 Ford Maverick Price

The Lariat luxury package is priced at $3,340 and $1,495 will be added on top of that for the First Edition features, Cnet reported. But this entire package should only set you back at an estimated $33,005, which is a great price compared to other newer releases in the auto market today.

The starting price of a Maverick is at $20,000, which is quite accessible.

When reserving a Maverick, production for the compact truck will begin later this year as soon as confirmation is placed. Ford said first shipments should begin rolling out later in the fall of this year.

According to Autoblog, Ford has reported receiving 36,000 reservations for the Maverick in its first week of orders.

Ford has yet to share more about their entry to the compact truck segment in the upcoming months, but if these features piqued your interest, you can call up your local Ford dealership or reserve one online via the Ford Website.

