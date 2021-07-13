Czarina Grace Del Valle Games

'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl' Characters, Trailer, Gameplay: Best Meme Reactions to New Fighting Game!

The upcoming "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" took the internet by surprise! The new fighting game was announced, featuring favorite characters from the Nickelodeon series in a cartoon brawler competition.

Despite fan reactions to this parodical imitation of the "Super Smash Bros" series, a closer inspection revealed the game is the real deal!

'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl' Characters

On Tuesday, IGN posted an official announcement trailer for the "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl." The game featured fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters from the shows:

  • "SpongeBob SquarePants"
  • "Rugrats"
  • "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"
  • "Danny Phantom"
  • "Hey Arnold!"
  • "Invader Zim"
  • "The Loud House"
  • "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters"

The game is said to have 20 themed maps. It has both singleplayer and multiplayer game modes. "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game is teased to be available by Fall.

Best Meme Reactions on 'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl' 

Twitter was instantly flooded with memes after the new game announcement, mainly because some players think that "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" might be better (and funnier) than the "Super Smash Bros Ultimate."

Others are hopeful for new character releases. Maybe the game would include "Drake & Josh" in the brawl?

Fan favorites would always include "SpongeBob SquarePants." Gamers are getting excited to use him!

Players are already memeing combos they would play. Pro moves would probably dish out serious damage.

The hype for "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" remains high. Many new characters could be added later in the game!

Some speculations have also come out. The perfect "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" final boss might actually be: Butch Hartman!

'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl' Gameplay

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" undoubtedly has many similarities to the "Super Smash Brawl" franchise. Both labeled as a fighting game platform, they have an in-game competition where opposing players try to damage each other until one of them "falls off" the stage area. Both also use high-level mechanics like attack, light, strong, specials, shields, parry shields, grab, tauntand super armor.

However, "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" has a few more competitive benefits introduced. First, it has the "Wavedash" mechanic, a high-level technique that lets a character glide across the ground without walking or running.

Digitrends also noted that "character phasing" and "edge-hogging" are included. The former is an in-game system that lets characters run through each other, so they can position themselves optimally in the fight (like getting behind the enemy). The latter is used to prevent other characters from climbing back on stage whenever they fall off the platform.

Lastly, "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" uses rollback netcode. This is arguably one of the best possible networking used in fighting games.

Ludosity and 'Slap City'

One more detail that immediately caught fan's attention was the developer behind "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl," Ludosity. This team already has a good history with its first indie-fighter game "Slap City." Players are getting excited that "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" features both in-game potential and the developer's pedigree to be a legitimate fighting game experience.

