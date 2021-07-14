Samsung Galaxy S22 Leaks Reveal Release Date, Price, Specs: Smaller Display, Camera Upgrades Teased!

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22, has been reported to roll out on January 2022. Moreover, rumors already are swirling about its upcoming specs and features that are making fans drool.

A report from Pulse New Korea revealed speculations about the January release date that excited prospective users given the amount of hype and leaks that emerged recently.

According to leaks retrieved by Cnet, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have three variants, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra, which is similar to the current S21 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Leaks: Thinner Design, Three Display Sizes

Design-wise, the Galaxy S22 will have a thinner design with three display sizes: the standard version will have a 6.06-inches, the Plus will carry 6.55 inches, while the Ultra will unveil a 6.81-inch display, according to leaker Mauri QHD as reported by Cnet.

A thinner design for the S22 could mean a smaller battery than the current S21's 4,000 to 4,500-mAH battery. There is no word yet on the thinner frame despite the upgrade trend of the S-series through the years of growing sizes, with S21 having the largest at 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Leaks: 200MP Camera, S Pen

What's most eagerly anticipated is the rumored camera upgrade, with the S22 Ultra coming with a 200-megapixel main camera--which is the highest ever pixel count for a Samsung phone. This rumor came from a tweet by Samsung Exynos, the tech giant's chipmaking division, when it touted a 200MP phone camera. And this upgrade is made possible by a speculated partnership with Japanese camera manufacturer Olympus, Sammobile posted. This particular specs makes the S22 an industry leader, given the current competition of just a standard 12MP camera.

Sammobile further speculated that the S22 Ultra will also offer an S Pen.

An under-display selfie camera has also been teased in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Cnet said. However, conflicting rumors had emerged saying this won't be featured in the upcoming Samsung smartphone, emphasizing that the company had a patent filing for a punch hole camera with a sub-display.

While it is thrilling to hear the 200MP leak for the S22 Ultra main camera, the standard and S22 Plus won't feature a megapixel count that high. They are said to come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto with a 3x zoom.

Speedier Chip, Graphics Boost, Vapor Chamber Cooling

For sure, the S22 will be a speedier handset. Another leak purported that the Samsung Galaxxy S22 could come with the enhanced Snapdragon 895 from Qualcomm, given that the Snapdragon 888 Plus had already been introduced earlier this year. With that said, the S22 could be the first to offer the improved smartphone system on a chip.

With the processor boost, the S22 is also reportedly carrying a stark improvement in graphics with a pumped up GPU, courtesy of its partnership with chip titan AMD. Because of this, the S22 would have a vapor chamber cooling to improve performance during gaming or other processor-intensive operations, Tom's Guide noted.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Same Price Point As Galaxy S21

In terms of cost, the S22 is expected not to exceed the price point of the current S21 lineup when it launched-from $799 for the standard to the $1379 for the Ultra.

